Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Reveals Touching Photo of Dad Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ From Memorial

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman‘s daughter Cecily Chapman shared a touching photo from her mother’s memorial service in Hawaii Saturday. The photo shows father, Duane “Dog” Chapman from behind, leading granddaughter Madalynn Grace Galanti to the center of the gathering.

Cecily, 26, did not include a caption with the photo, but the same image was shared by Duane’s daughter and Madalynn’s mother, Lyssa Chapman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Someone wake me up from this awful dream. I have no words. Still in disbelief. Pray for our family, as we lost our strongest member,” Lyssa wrote in the caption, along with a broken heart emoji.

Cecily also shared several videos from the memorial, held at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, giving fans a unique perspective of the solemn event. Cecily was among the family members in the boat for the “paddle off” to say goodbye to Chapman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecily B Chapman (@cecilybeezee) on Jun 30, 2019 at 12:17am PDT

After sharing the photo from the memorial, Cecily shared another image of her mother, this time standing at the Makapu’u Lighthouse Hike Pillboxes. “Only if I could have her back,” Cecily wrote in the caption, adding a double-heart emoji.

Chapman’s other daughter, 20-year-old Bonnie Chapman, also took to her Instagram Story to thank fans and family for coming out to support them.

“Thank you everyone who came today,” Bonnie wrote. “She’d love the ceremony and the flowers everyone brought. Thank you for joining us on this emotional ride.”

During the memorial, Duane gave a speech to those gathered, telling everyone, “She said please Hawaiian style… please do this right. She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

Cecily was the subject of Chapman’s final Instagram post before her death. On June 18, Chapman shared a photo of Cecily to mark her daughter’s 26th birthday.

“A true beauty with street smarts she’s reliable dependable trustworthy and true a bit devious but that comes from her up bringing she’s clever and sassy… but you’ll find no one more loyal to family then she!” Chapman wrote at the time. “Through thick and through thin all out or all in we have muddled through this together… celebrating Her Birthday today I’m reminded what great sacrifices she makes for family every day. Your are loved beyond words Cecily Savannah you stay sweet. {or you’ll answer to yo mama}.”

Chapman died on Wednesday, June 26 at age 51 after a battle with throat cancer. She was diagnosed in 2017 and was thought to have beaten it, but it returned in November 2018. On June 23, Duane confirmed Chapman was put in a medically induced coma, and never recovered.

Duane and his late wife will be featured in WGN America’s new series, Dog’s Most Wanted, which debuts next year.