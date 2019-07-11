Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Reveals Latest Way She’s Remembering Her Mom: ‘Cried the Whole Time’

Beth Chapman’s daughter Cecily is honoring her mother in a way close to her mother’s heart. The Dog the Bounty Hunter personality took to Instagram Wednesday to show off her new amazing nail art done Beth’s favorite nail artist, Danny Le. She admitted that getting the nails done was difficult, but she knew her mother would love the tribute to her love of nail art.

“Cried the whole time but it was totally worth it iLy @nailsbydanny & @mrsdog4real,” Cecily wrote, adding an angel emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The diamond heavy nails looked fairly similar to the art Beth frequently rocked when she was alive. Beth famously traveled all the way to Hawaii weeks before her death for an appointment with Le, with many fans loving the artwork at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecily B Chapman (@cecilybeezee) on Jul 10, 2019 at 12:53pm PDT

Fans of the beloved reality television family took to the comments section of the post to compliment Cecily on her way of honoring her mother just a couple weeks after her death.

“Beautiful, just like your mom’s! It’s such a tribute to her that you did this!” one user commented.

“She loves you so so so much. What pretty nails to match two beautiful women. Sending so much love and peace your way, sweet girl!” another user gushed.

Another user noticed a similarity between Cecily and Beth, writing: “thought your hands were your moms hands. Wow! Brought tears to my eyes. Exactly alike. Beautiful! God Bless You!”

“Keeping you and your family in my prayers daily. Know that a lot of people out here love you,” another fan commented.

Beth passed away at the age of 51 after spending four days in a medically induced coma in a hospital in Honolulu. The beloved reality star had faced a long battle with cancer ahead of her hospitalization. The family has hosted multiple memorials in her honor and frequently post tributes on social media.

Cecily also posted another tribute for her mother featuring her nails Tuesday. “My heart is so heavy,” she captioned the photo, adding a broken heart emoji. “She was so amazing, I was so lucky….”

In a post earlier this month Cecily reflected that despite her mother being gone, she still feels her “everywhere.”

The Chapman family will next host a service Saturday at the Heritage Christian Center (14401 E. Exposition Avenue, Aurora, Colorado 80012) from 2-4 p.m. local time. The ceremony will be streamed live on WGNAmerica.com and https://www.facebook.com/DogWGNA/.