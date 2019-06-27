Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Shares Photo of Tough as Nails Mom Clad in Leather

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman passed away on Wednesday, June 26, and her family has since been sharing touching tributes to her on social media in the wake of her death.

The day of Chapman’s passing, her daughter Cecily Chapman shared several photos to social media to honor her mom, including a shot of Beth clad in a black leather jacket, ready to take on her bounty hunting duties.

Cecily didn’t caption the photo, instead allowing her followers to do the talking as they flooded her comments section with messages of support.

“I’ve watched Dog and Beth since I was a kid. I’m so sorry your family is going through this,” one comment read.

“She’s on my mind and in my prayers. She raised you well Cecily. She’s in your heart and always will be,” another person shared. A third wrote, “Love and light to you and your family.”

Cecily also posted a number of photos and videos to her Instagram Story to celebrate Beth, starting with a photo of Beth and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, set to Eminem’s “Beautiful.”

“My mommy was my world,” Cecily wrote.

Cecily’s second photo was of a memorial to Beth that had been set up in Hawaii, where several members of the Chapman family live.

“Feel free to come pay respects and leave flowers,” the caption read. “She loved this island so much and the people meant so much to her.”

The reality star’s request was clearly honored, with another photo.

Cecily later shared an additional photo to her page of a small bouquet of flowers perched on the windshield of a car, with Beth having been tagged in the snap. Cecily can also be seen wearing what appears to be Beth’s hospital bracelet.

“I’m gonna keep her Bunny key forever!” she wrote.

Beth’s last Instagram post before her death was a photo of Cecily, with the reality star wishing her daughter a happy 26th birthday.

“My sunshine ! Turns 26 today,” Beth wrote. “A true beauty with street smarts she’s reliable dependable trustworthy and true a bit devious but that comes from her up bringing she’s clever and sassy but you’ll find no one more loyal to family then she ! Through thick and through thin all out or all in we have muddled through this together. celebrating Her Birthday today I’m reminded what great sacrifices she makes for family every day . Your are loved beyond words Cecily savannah you stay sweet . {or you’ll answer to yo mama }.”

Duane was the first to announce Beth’s passing, sharing the sad news in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

