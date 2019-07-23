Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Thanks Fans for Supporting Her ‘Grieving Process’

Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, thanked fans for their support as she continues to grieve the death of her mother. Beth died on June 26 following a battle with throat cancer at age 51. Bonnie was among the speakers at the Celebration of Life memorial for her mother in Colorado earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Chapman (@bonniejoc) on Jul 22, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT

On Monday, Chapman shared a close-up photo of her eye to show off the colorful eye make-up she was wearing. In the caption, she included a thank you note to Beth’s fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m thankful for everyone’s overwhelming support in such a hard time. I’m thankful that everyone had been so understanding of what my family is going through,” she wrote. “Thank you for being there for us, we couldn’t ask for better people to be by our sides. Thank you for letting me being able to post about my grieving process.”

Chapman ended her message with a heart emoji and tagged the makers of the products she used.

Fans also showed their love and support in the comments section.

“Hang in there sweetie and remember she is always with you. Continued prayers and love,” one fan wrote.

“Sending much love and hugs and [the] make up look slayyyyys,” another wrote, alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

“Grieving is a process which isn’t the same for everyone. Take your time one day at a time,” another fan suggested.

Since her mother’s death, Chapman has been showed with supportive messages from fans, but has also had to deal with strange comments and requests. Last week, she revealed that someone asked for some of her mother’s ashes, which she will definitely not do.

“Please don’t ask me for my mother’s ashes… Ashes are for family, no one else. No exceptions,” she wrote.

She also noticed a bizarre rumor that she is not Beth’s daughter, but in fact her granddaughter. This is clearly not true, with Chapman writing on Instagram, “Never thought someone would [accuse] me of not being my mom’s daughter.”

Chapman and her father, Duane “Dog” Chapman, also fought against unlicensed merchandise featuring Beth’s image. Fans tweeted links to the shirts, and Chapman worked to make sure they were taken off the web.

Chapman later found a YouTube video about her mother’s death that was monetized.

“Would love it if you didn’t use my mother’s death for monetization, especially having 6 damn ads in the video,” Chapman wrote on YouTube. She also wrote on Instagram, “Stop trying to make money off my mother’s death. It’s disgusting, if you see videos like this please comment and report them.”

Beth and Duane will be back on television in Dog’s Most Wanted, a new WGN America series following the couple and a group of bounty hunters called “The Dirty Dozen” as they track down wanted criminals. The premiere was finally scheduled to start on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.