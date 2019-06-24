Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Shares Snaps From Flight en Route to See Mother With Brother Garry Dee

Beth Chapman’s daughter Bonnie Chapman is on a flight to Hawaii with her brother, Garry Dee Chapman, to be with their mother, who is in a medically induced coma in a Hawaii hospital.

Bonnie shared a pair of photos from the plane on her Instagram Story, with the first being just a selfie. “I’ll give updates when I can, 4.5 hours until I can do so,” she wrote.

The moment the flight landed, Bonnie shared another selfie, this time with Garry poking his head just into the frame. “Garry and I are landing right now,” she wrote.

After news broke that Chapman was in a coma, Bonnie tweeted she was already “on a flight home.” She also shared a photo of her parents, Chapman and Duane “Dog” Chapman kissing, taken on July 18, 2018.

“If you haven’t heard, my mother in an induced coma,” Bonnie wrote on her Instagram Story. “Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”

Garry Dee has not commented on the situation on his Twitter page and he does not have a public Instagram page. Garry did appear in a recent Instagram photo his father shared, along with his sister Cecily Chapman and Chapman.

“These girls love this boy so much they won’t leave him alone,” Duane wrote, alongside a black and white photo of the trio. “With his mom and his sisters watching over his every move good luck to any prospects Dad loves you [Garry Chapman] [Cecily Chapman] [Beth Chapman].”

Chapman has been hospitalized since Saturday. Sources told TMZ dispatchers received a 911 call from Chapman and Duane’s Honolulu home, reporting a “choking” emergency. She was rushed to the nearby Queen’s Medical Center, where she has been in a coma in the intensive care unit ever since. Her family, including Garry Dee and Bonnie, are on their way to be with her.

Chapman has been battling throat cancer since 2017. At the end of an A&E special, she was declared cancer-free, but doctors found it returned after she was rushed to the hospital for a throat blockage. At that point, doctors said the cancer was terminal, but that did not stop Chapman from filming episodes of the new reality series Dog’s Most Wanted.

In April, Chapman was hospitalized briefly after she had trouble breathing.

Chapman has stopped chemotherapy treatments, even as fans pleaded with her to resume them. Instead, she has put her faith in God and is dedicated to living out the rest of her life in happiness.

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith,” Chapman said during a recent appearance at The Source Church. “It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”