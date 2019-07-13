Reality

Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Posts Heartbreaking Photo of Late Mother Ahead of Colorado Memorial

As the Chapman family prepares to say goodbye to matriarch Beth Chapman, her daughter Bonnie is […]

By

As the Chapman family prepares to say goodbye to matriarch Beth Chapman, her daughter Bonnie is sharing a rare selfie taken by the the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star. Early Thursday morning, Bonnie, 20, shared a solemn post about her mom along with a photo from happier times. In the shot, Chapman poses with her glasses on her forehead with her hair fully done-up.

“Miss you mama,” Bonnie captioned the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the replies to the tweet, numerous Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog and Beth: On the Hunt fans sent their support to Bonnie during this trying time.

The Chapman family has been doing all they can to brace for the final goodbye to Chapman, which will take place in Colorado at 2 p.m. local time. In the days leading up to the service, Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman has opened up about how he’s dealing with the loss, saying that he is “trying to man up” for the sake of his family.

“[With any] new experience that you have, you don’t know how you’re doing because you’ve never experienced it,” Dog told Entertainment Tonight. “I have a lot of people who depend on me. All my supervisors said, ‘Dog, it’s time to man up.’ So I’m trying to man up.”

The memorial service will be live stream on wgnamerica.com and the Dog’s Most Wanted Facebook page.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts