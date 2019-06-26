Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Says She ‘Needs Some Space’ Amid Mom’s Health Crisis

Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, is asking for space after her mother was put in a medically induced coma over the weekend.

On Monday, Chapman took to her Instagram Story with the plea, revealing that amid the difficult time for her family, her work email has been bombarded with emails from fans wishing to show their support and offer their well-wishes.

“Please do not contact me via my business email about my mother,” she wrote. “I get you want to support but right now I need some space.”

On Sunday, the Chapman family confirmed that Beth, 51, had been placed in a medically induced coma and was in the intensive care unit at Queen’s Medical Center. It has since been revealed that Chapman was rushed to the hospital after a “choking incident” at home in Hawaii when she was unable to “catch her breath.”

Doctors made the decision to place her in a coma after she began pulling the lines doctors used to give her fluids and medication.

Shortly after the news broke, Chapman had taken to Twitter to reveal she was already “on a flight home” to Hawaii, later sharing selfies from the flight, including one showing brother Garry Dee Chapman sitting next to her.

On Monday, she offered an update, stating that her mother was “getting good care.”

Sources have claimed that Beth’s condition is currently “touch and go” and that she is currently surrounded by her family at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where they are trying to keep her as “comfortable as possible.”

The hospitalization comes after Beth was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September of 2017. After undergoing a successful surgery that year, she was revealed to be cancer-free, she and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, revealing the news during the A&E special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

Last year, however, doctors discovered that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs, and she was given a terminal diagnosis. Chapman was again hospitalized briefly in April after she had trouble breathing.

While speaking at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida on Mother’s Day, Beth said that she was not undergoing chemotherapy and that she had placed her full faith in God.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag people. That is not for me,” she said. “For me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it’ll either be taught to you or to me. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”