Beth Chapman Concerns ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Fans After Her Latest Tweet Says She ‘Was Hoping to at Least See It Air’

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are concerned over a tweet Beth Chapman posted in the early hours of Friday morning.

I know me to I was hoping to at least see it air 🤭 https://t.co/EyoY0dikfF — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 10, 2019

The reality star, 51, wrote that her and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s new reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, wouldn’t premiere this year like initially anticipated — and later commiserated with disappointed fans, saying she was “hoping to at least see it air.”

Fans immediately grew concerned for Chapman, as she’s in the midst of a cancer battle after it spread from her throat to her lungs.

“I believe you will [see it air],” one Twitter user responded.

“You will be able to see it air!” another agreed.

“My sweet friend you will see it live and in living color airing on the tv screen!” someone else said.

“You will see it air, you got this u are going to be around for a long time,” another said.

The newest reality show for Beth and Dog was announced earlier this year by WGN America with tentative plans for it to premiere later this fall. While the network has not given an official premiere date, it appears as if plans have been pushed back, according to Beth’s tweet that said “Apparently not this year.”

Dog’s Most Wanted will be the couple’s first reality series since 2015, when Dog and Beth: On the Hunt wrapped up at CMT after three seasons. Before that, A&E’s Dog the Bounty Hunter aired until 2012.

Fans have been keeping an extra close eye on Beth Chapman amid her battle with cancer; she was initially diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in 2017; after an operation detailed on Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, she was declared cancer-free. But a little over a year later, doctors discovered during an emergency surgery that the cancer had spread to her lungs. She reportedly started chemotherapy soon after.

After fake news reports of Chapman’s death circulated on the internet, she spoke out on social media about the hoax.

“The rumors of my death have been highly exaggerated!” Chapman wrote on Facebook with four laughing emojis, paraphrasing a famous Mark Twain quote.

Chapman is set to speak about her cancer battle at a Florida church on Mother’s Day in what will be her first public words on the topic since her diagnosis. The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida announced that she will speak a message of “hope, faith and of a Mother’s highest place of honor.” Her speech will be live streamed via this link starting at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 12 and again at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live.

While promoting the event, Chapman called her journey the “toughest battle” of her life.

“Fighting cancer is the toughest battle I’ve ever been in,” she told Bradenton radio station Q105. “But my faith in God and the love of my family is helping me through. I am so honored to have been asked by Pastors Ralph and Joanne to share my story with their congregation, especially on Mother’s Day.”

Amid her treatment plans, she was hospitalized in April after she had trouble breathing due to fluid buildup in her lungs.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” a statement from the Chapman family read at the time. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate the pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [husband Duane “Dog” Chapman] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”