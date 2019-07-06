Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Reminisces Over ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star With Collection of Photos

Cecily Chapman is still grieving her mother, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman‘s passing nearly a week after family and friends bid farewell in a heartwarming Hawaiian memorial. Chapman took to social media Thursday night to reveal a snapshot of items showing up in her feed, evoking the late A&E personality’s memory.

Ahead of Fourth of July celebrations with family, Chapman shared a screenshot to her Instagram Story of the Explorer feature in the Instagram app that shows users most searched and liked items. The results in Chapman’s Explorer were a plethora of photos featuring images of her mother based on personal own algorithm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When you just go to search box and almost everything is about my mom,” Chapman wrote alongside the crying emoji.

That was not the only memory Chapman shared to social media on Independence Day. The doting daughter revealed in another Instagram Story that she feels her mother “everywhere” she goes with a touching snapshot including a bouquet of large plumeria flowers with the caption, “I feel her everywhere,” alluding to her mother’s favorite flower.

The reality TV star daughter also took to Instagram to share a throwback snapshot that very evening of herself with her late mother Beth, sporting a pair of sunglasses with her signature smile, leaving the caption blank and the image to speak for itself for fans.

“Two gorgeous lady’s (sic) right there!” wrote one fan. “Cecily keep your mom’s light on keep posting pictures and videos it’s amazing tell her story to others you could really help someone tell them that your mom was like Mike Tyson she fought for life because that’s how much she loved her family!”

Chapman is Beth’s daughter from her first marriage to Keith Barmore. While it was a short-lived affair, starting and ending in 1991, it gave the late reality TV personality her daughter and years later, Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman had adopted her as his own, making her a part of their blended family.

Chapman has one older half-brother, from a high school relationship Beth had in high school, along with two younger siblings, Garry and Bonnie, from Dog and Beth’s relationship. Additionally, Chapman has nine other step-siblings through Dog, who has a total of 12 children himself.

Beth was laid to rest in a ceremony in Hawaii last weekend, complete with traditional chants, a paddle-out on a canoe and a eulogy from her husband.