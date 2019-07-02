Beth Chapman’s Aurora, Colorado Celebration of Life Invitation Revealed

A second celebration of life honoring Beth Chapman will take place at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado, on Saturday, July 13 and will be open to the public, according to a press release. Doors will open at 1 p.m. with the event lasting from 2-4 p.m.

An invitation to the event shows a photo of Beth atop an image of lily flowers and reads, “Dog and the Chapman family invite all who wish to attend.”

Fans will be able to share their own memories, thoughts and condolences with the family by sending them to Richard Moore, a member of Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s media team, at richard@dogthebountyhunter.com.

The Heritage Christian Center is located at 14401 E. Exposition Avenue.

Previously, Dog had announced that July 13 would be the tentative date for the Colorado memorial service and said that other specific details would be announced at a later date.

The Colorado service will come two weeks after Beth’s family hosted another public memorial dedicated to her in her other home state of Hawaii. The Chapman family invited the public to partake in that service as well, as was per her wishes. The public memorial took place at Fort DeRussy Beach Park in Waikiki, where Dog and other family members were in attendance. TMZ reports that Dog discretely spread some of Beth’s ashes in the water at that time, and saved the rest, possibly planning to spread them in Colorado.

“She said please Hawaiian style…please do this right,” Dog, 66, said at the memorial on Saturday. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

Photos and videos showed the beach full of fans and well wishers of different ages listening as Dog spoke about his late wife. The memorial included Hawaiian customs, like Chapman being honored with a chant called an oli. Various prayers were said for the Dog the Bounty Hunter star, and a traditional Hawaiian boat was paddled out in her memory.

Beth died on Wednesday, June 26 after being placed in a medically induced coma four days before. She had been fighting throat cancer and in the spring of 2019 revealed she was not undergoing chemotherapy treatments.