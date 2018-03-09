Top 10 Reality TV Moments of 2017

In a year where everything has seemed sort of surreal, reality television has come through for its fans.

Whether you’re looking for love on The Bachelor or a fight on Real Housewives of Atlanta, this year has had at least one moment you’ve surely described in detail to a friend the following day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From sex scandals that shut down an entire show to a controversial final rose, here are some of the most shocking, upsetting and best moments from reality television this year:

‘KUWTK’ Pregnancies

The biggest story in all of celeb-dom this year has definitely been the alleged KarJenner triple pregnancy.

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid the news, Kim Kardashian, 37, has confirmed that she is expecting her third child via a surrogate with husband Kanye West.

The more tantalizing part of the story, however, is the rumored pregnancies of her 33-year-old sister Khloé Kardashian and 20-year-old half-sister Kylie Jenner.

Khloé is believed to be expecting her first child with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson, while the father of Jenner’s alleged child is boyfriend rapper Travis Scott.

Neither of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars have spoken openly about their pregnancies yet, but have dropping hints like crazy to the fans who crave confirmation.



Jenner, who typically posts sexy shots on Instagram like it’s her job (it kind of is), has only posted 61 pictures of herself on the social media app since the pregnancy rumors surfaced, all of which have been from the shoulders up or throwback shots. She also has barely appeared in her family’s E! show.

Khloé has been hiding her possible baby bump under loose clothing and large bags when out in public, but has been posting throwback pics to possibly lead fans astray.

It’s unlikely the pregnancy confirmation will come in any form that’s less-than-extra, but fans have theories that the Kardashian Christmas card may hold the key. We’ll find out soon enough if that’s the case.

Rachel Chooses Brian on ‘The Bachelorette’

When Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay handed that final rose to Brian Abasolo, the general consensus of Bachelor Nation was, “Him?”

With his model good looks, sweet demeanor and what seemed like a genuine connection with Lindsay, pretty much everyone thought 31-year-old runner-up Peter Kraus would be winning Lindsay’s affection at the end of the day.

But the 32-year-old attorney wasn’t able to overcome Kraus’ reluctance to propose during an explosive breakup in the finale.

“I don’t know how many times to say it,” Lindsay told him as she started crying. “I just want somebody who wants what I want and then wants that with me.”

Despite their emotional fight, fans thought that the couple would maybe end up together until the last minutes of the season finale.

“If you change your mind, you know where you can find me,” Kraus told Lindsay during an emotional exchange.

Since then, Lindsay and Abasolo have continued to plan their wedding, while Kraus turned down the job of being this season’s Bachelor, much to fans’ disappointment.

Return of ‘Jersey Shore’

Get your fist pumps going, Jersey Shore fans, because it’s T-shirt time.

A wave of nostalgia washed over the nation when MTV announced last month that the network would be bringing back everyone’s favorite reality show from the mid-aughts during the premiere of the show’s surprisingly good spin-off, Floribama Shore.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation flashed across the screen during a commercial break, when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi could be heard yelling, “We’re back, b—s!”

The show will feature original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Snooki, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The show will premiere in 2018, with an exact date to be announced later, but people are already getting hyped with MTV’s all-day marathons and throwback posts from the original cast.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Chosen as New ‘Bachelor’

The Kissing Bandit is back!

After weeks of wild speculation, Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced in September to be ABC’s newest Bachelor.

The 36-year-old racecar;driver from Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette will search for love once more after five years away from Bachelor Nation.

Maynard rejected Luyendyk as the runner-up during her season, ultimately picking Jef Holm, with whom she split soon after.Luyendyk recently said their breakup was the worst heartbreak he’s ever experienced, but he’s willing to get back in the game.

“It’s kind of nice, because the girls here will have to get to know me for me,” he said during ABC’s Countdown to Arie special. “I’m taking a chance just like these women are taking a chance on me, and hopefully there’s somebody out there for me.”

Fans are split on Luyendyk, with many wishing runner-up Peter Kraus from last season of The Bachelorette would have been chosen. However, Kraus has revealed that he wasn’t interested in the position, turning down producers before they approached Luyendyk.

The new season premieres on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Sexual Misconduct Scandal Shuts Down ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Trouble in paradise!

Bachelor in Paradise almost shut down for good this year after sexual misconduct allegations arose between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson during the filming of the Bachelor Nation summer spin-off.

The controversy arose when a producer was concerned that the cast members were too intoxicated to consent to their sexual activity, which Olympios later blamed on an interaction between alcohol and medication on her part.

Although it was later determined that nothing inappropriate had occurred, the drama surrounding the incident caused production to be temporarily suspended, with many wondering what would happen next for the dating franchise which relies heavily on drunken romantic encounters.

When production resumed, Olympios and Jackson both decided not to return to paradise, but did appear during segments of the show talking about the investigation later in the season.

The show also addressed issues of consent in what fans criticized as an inauthentic and heavy-handed way.

Since then, alcohol restrictions and sexual conduct protocols have been instituted on set.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Get Engaged

He finally put a ring on it!

After saying for years he didn’t want to get married, WWE superstar John Cena got down on one knee for Total Divas star Nikki Bella in front of 75,000 people at Wrestlemania in April.

After defeating The Miz and Maryse in a couple’s match, Cena proposed to Bella with a massive ring.

“I had been waiting so long to ask you this … Will you marry me?” he asked. To the surprise of no one, she said yes.

In an emotional moment, he revealed that he told Bella after her neck surgery that one day he was going to marry her, but was waiting for the time to be right.

The two have continued to embody “couple goals” since then, opening up about the sentimental value of Bella’s engagement ring and gushing over each other during her stint on Dancing With the Stars.

Vicki, Tamra and Shannon FINALLY Make up

After fake cancer scandals, vicious rumors and countless screaming matches, the OG OC Housewives are finally back together.

Real Housewives of Orange County stars Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador repaired their friendship after seasons of fighting during a tearful second part of the Bravo reality show’s November finale.

After Gunvalson apologized for spreading rumors that Judge’s husband was gay and that Beador’s estranged husband beat her, Judge said she would stop bringing up Gunvalson’s involvement in ex Brooks Ayers’ cancer scam, which it’s unclear of if she truly knew the extent. It was genuinely heartwarming to see the three friends hug and make up after so many seasons of sparring, especially with Beador going through a painful divorce as Gunvalson has in the past.

Walking off the set while hugging Judge , Gunvalson asked, “Are we back?”

“We’re back,” Judge responded.

We’ll see for how long.