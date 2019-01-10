Police Conduct Welfare Check on ‘Below Deck’ Star Caroline Bedol Due to Concerning Tweet

Police reportedly conducted a welfare check on Below Deck star Caroline Bedol in December, after the reality TV cast member posted a concerning tweet.

According to PEOPLE, Bedol sent out a tweet from her private Twitter account account that allegedly read, “I’m depressed, I’m not ok, it’s over, not going to be around.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This caused her close friends and family to worry, prompting the Norwalk Police Department in Connecticut to send officers to her residence on Dec. 9 to check on her.

However, while they were not able to confirm her well-being, the Westport Police Department was “able to make contact with her and advised us that she was ok,” according to Norwalk Police Officer Vidal Gonez.

Bedol subsequently posted on her Instagram Page, advising her followers that she “would also like to set the record straight” by “going live tonight on Instagram. Come hang out and hear for yourself what’s actually behind it all. Have a great day guys.”

In her message, Bedol assured her fans that she was doing OK, saying, “Hi everyone. I want to thank all who reached out to me after reading the Radar Online article. Your compassion is, it’s moving and it’s humbling and I want to thank you with all my heart.”

One week ago, Bedol reassured her fans again that she is feeling well, posting a selfie on Instagram and captioning it, “Climbing out of a depressive bout like.”

Many of her fans and followers have since commented on Bedol’s post, with most offering supportive messages and encouragement.

“Hey C, So proud of you for giving hope to others who struggle to come out of the dark,” one fan wrote. “You are making a difference in this world. Good for you!”

“Struggling with depression can sometimes feel like you are drowning on dry land,” another follower commented. “Glad to see youre on the upswing and best wishes for a Happy New Year to you!”

“This is a great pic of you to start the new year! I am glad you’ve moved from feeling depressed to being happy!! Let this pic be a constant reminder that 2019 will be a better year for you in all respects!! You’re looking very good as well,” someone else wrote.

Bedol’s December welfare check was not her only run-in with police in 2018, as she was also involved in a situation regarding her dog allegedly attacking another dog.

The reality TV star reportedly missed her court date for the incident, resulting in a warrant being issued for her arrest. At this time there is no word on if that situation has been resolved.