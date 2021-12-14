‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Captain Mark Howard’s Cause of Death Revealed by Medical Examiner

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Mark Howard’s cause of death has been released. A medical examiner report obtained Monday by E! News determined the Bravo star had passed away at the age of 65 due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease with chronic alcoholism listed as a contributory cause. His manner of death was determined to be natural.

Below Deck Med fans mourned Howard’s death when news broke that he had passed away on Oct. 27. Helming the Ionian Princess in 2016, Howard appeared in Season 1 of the Below Deck spinoff that would launch another successful Bravo show. The network said he will “forever remain part of the Bravo family” in a statement at the time.

“Our thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with the family and friends of the respected Captain Mark Howard,” the statement read. “As the captain of the first season of Below Deck Med, he will always be remembered for his many contributions and mentorship and will forever remain part of the Bravo family.”

Many members of the Below Deck family shared their memories of Howard in tribute as well, with former co-star sharing alongside photos from her days on the show, “RIP Captain Mark Howard. You were a joy to be around.” Hannah Ferrier added, “Rest In Peace my friend. You were a great captain, friend and colleague. Always the gentleman. You will be missed.”

Season 1 stew Julia d’Albert Pusey also looked back on her time with Howard while on the Ionian Princess crew from Below Deck Med’s freshman season. “Where does time go?! This was back in 2016. Today has got me thinking that you can’t take life for granted,” she wrote alongside a crew photo on her Instagram Story at the time. “Still in shock of the news of Captain Mark’s passing!”

Captain Sandy Yawn, who would eventually become the captain for Below Deck Med following Howard’s time on the show, also paid tribute to her predecessor. “Such sad news. When I met him, I felt such a kindness. GodSpeed Captain Mark,” she tweeted alongside a broken heart emoji upon hearing the news.