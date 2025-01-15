Double congratulations are in order for Big Brother star Tyler Crispen. On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the reality TV personality, 29, announced on Instagram that he had welcomed his first child with his new fiancée.

“The best secret of all time,” the Season 20 runner-up wrote alongside a photo of his daughter, born Jan. 12. “Introducing Carter Rae Crispen.” On the infant’s belly rested a Polaroid photo of Crispen and his fiancée, whom he did not name, holding up a positive pregnancy test.

Crispen, who has since changed his Instagram bio to add “Girl dad” to his accomplishments, called his daughter “the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” adding, “Your mama and I love you more than anything in this world.”

Acknowledging the combined engagement and birth announcement, Crispen continued, “My fiancée (oh yeah, double surprise) wanna thank all of our close friends & fam for helping us keeping this little secret and showering her and us with all the love.” He concluded, “I am the luckiest guy on the planet,” jokingly adding, “PS. Have you ever seen a harder launch?”

Crispen has been keeping his relationship with his bride-to-be private, revealing on the Aug. 14 episode of The Exclusive with Sharon Tharp podcast that he and his fiancée had discussed keeping their relationship private “early on.” He explained, “If anything it just strengthens the connection because it can be hard for someone that is in the public eye to be with someone that’s not.”

Crispen was previously engaged to his Big Brother Season 20 co-star Angela Rummans, but the two called off their engagement in 2022. In a February 2023 video, Crispen explained that he “wasn’t able to be [him]self” in that relationship before it came to an end.

“For me, I’ve always been a lone wolf,” Crispen said. “I’ve always valued being able to take care of myself, and I kind of got away from that for a while. I wasn’t trusting myself. I wasn’t confident in myself.” It was those changes that ended up “being a nail in a coffin” for their “amazing” relationship.

“I wasn’t able to be myself, and at the end of the day, if you’re not able to be yourself and thrive, then nothing around you is going to be able to thrive either,” he explained. Even so, The Challenge alum went through a “dark time” after the end of their engagement. “It was a terrible time. I’m glad it’s over,” Crispen said. “I’m glad that time is over, but I’m very thankful that it happened because I wouldn’t be where I am today.”