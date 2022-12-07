'Big Brother' Couple Splits, End Their Engagement After 4 Years

Big Brother couple Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen have reportedly called off their engagement. The former couple, who met and fell in love in the Big Brother house back in 2018, have split after four years together, multiple inside sources told Us Weekly Tuesday.

"They broke up a while ago," one friend of the former couple told the outlet, adding that many of those close to Rummans and Crispen were keeping the news quiet out of respect. Others weren't sure if the two would reconcile, as the split was originally meant as a "break," they added. Big Brother fans had suspected something was amiss with the couple for a while, however.

Rummans, who recently competed on The Challenge: USA, and the Big Brother: All-Stars houseguest stopped posting about each other on social media over the summer, and the fitness model then traveled to Bali, Indonesia with friends for a weeks-long vacation before spending time in New York City and Paris without Crispen. While the two still will occasionally write friendly comments on each other's Instagram posts, Rummans no longer wears her engagement ring.

Crispen popped the question in January 2021 while on the beach with his longtime love. The former lifeguard went on to call it "the greatest day of my life," gushing of his fiancée Instagram at the time, "You make every day seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the Earth. I'll love you to infinity and beyond."

Rummans, for her part, wrote, "YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time. 1.10.2021 'If it's meant to be, it'll be.' Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let's savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds."