'Belle Collective' Sneak Peek: Tambra Tells One of the Belles She's Pregnant

Season 4 of Belle Collective is chronicling a dream come true for Tambra Cherie: her motherhood journey. Since the start of the OWN reality series, Tambra has been vocal about her desire to become a mother and a wife. While viewers will have to tune in and see if she walks down the aisle with her longtime on-again-off-again boyfriend Demond, she did welcome a baby girl this year. In a sneak peek of the upcoming Dec. 1 episode, Tambra breaks the pregnancy news to her co-star, Aikisha Holly Colon.

She tells Aikisha that she's been distant from the rest of the group to avoid drama and preserve her peace, more so now than ever because life is no longer just about her. A confused Aikisha stares as Tambra continues to explain her absence. "Tambra is really talking in circles and beating around this bush like she has something to tell me," Aikisha says in a confessional. After telling her that she decided to unfreeze her eggs and try IVF, she tells Aikisha, "It worked, the first time." At the time of her revealing the news, she was five months pregnant.

With Aikisha being the first belle Tambra shared her news with, it's a full circle moment for their friendship. When Aikisha joined the show in Season 2, she was introduced as an old friend of Tambra's. Their friendship quickly soured after it was alleged by Tambra that Aikisha referred to the other co-stars as ugly, which Tambra denied. Things went further south when Lateshia claimed Tambra excluded Aikisha from a group text intentionally. It was later revealed by Latrice that the group text debacle was a lie, and Lateisha was behind the drama.

Keeping her pregnancy a secret was something Tambra chose due to her past issues with uterine fibroids, which caused her to have a high-risk pregnancy. Having the pregnancy filmed for her to have footage of for years to come however is something she cherishes. She told Blavity in a recent interview: "I never thought this would be filmed. But it's actually a blessing because years from now, you'll always see it and be able to come back and see that. So that is the blessing and that's the blessing of it. And also, other women have reached out to me via social media to tell me that my story is so inspiring. Whether they had fibroids like me or surgeries, my telling my story helped them. Anytime you can do that, that is a blessing to me. That's a true blessing of it all."

Check out the clip above. Belle Collective airs every Friday on OWN.