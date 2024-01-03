'Basketball Wives' Alum Reveals Lowly Income Amidst Court Battle With Ex

The years-long battle between former spouses Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan rages on. Since their contentious split in 2016, the two have been in and out of court for custody and child support for their now teenage sons, Isiah and Carter. Govan appeared in seasons 1 and 2 of Basketball Wives Miami before moving on to the LA spinoff. Their relationship is longstanding, having begun dating in college and having an on and off again romance, a broken engagement, and finally marrying in 2013. The honeymoon would be short-lived. They separated in 2015 and their divorce was finalized a year later. In the middle of the divorce proceedings, Barnes learned Govan was dating his former LA Laker teammate, Derek Fisher. Govan and Fisher officially wed in 2021. After coming to an agreement on custody and child support, Govan is claiming Barnes owes an alleged $267k in backed child support.

Radar Online has obtained the income and expense declaration submitted by the former reality star. She lists herself as self-employed, noting she began a cannabis company in 2021. While Govan claims she earns only $15 per hour, culminating in $2,600 a month, she believes her ex earns over $200k per month. She lists her additional income as $8k in cash and bank accounts with no personal property.

Govan says her husband takes care of their home expenses including the mortgage and utilities. But, she says she spends $2,500 per month on groceries, $150 on health-care costs, $1,100 on eating out, $200 on her cell phone bills, $400 at the salon, $200 on laundry, $500 on clothes, $1,500 on entertainment, $350 on auto expenses, $1,000 for her auto lease and various other bills, with her expenses totaling $10k a month, and she says she owes her lawyer $11k.

Govan demanded $25k from Barnes for legal fees for the case. Amid their divorce, the former NBA player agreed to pay the reality star $20k per month in child support. It was adjusted to $9,983 per month after he left the league. Govan however says Barnes stopped paying her the full amount in 2021. Instead of paying her nearly $10k, she says he began paying her only $4k. Before filing the motion, she says she tried to settle the matter privately and was unsuccessful.

She credits his temper, noting Barnes "gets angry, he is caustic and makes threats that amount to extortion. It is believed that when and if he is ordered to pay the arrearage of child support that is due, his anger will overflow, and the other requested orders will need to also be in place at that time."