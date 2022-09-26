'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey Confirms Daughter's Death

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter, Kayla Nicole Bailey, has died. She was 25. Rumors of Kayla's death first surfaced on social media before Bailey, 45, confirmed the tragic news on Instagram Sunday.

"Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey," Bailey wrote, alongside a gallery of photos from Kayla's life. "This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon." She did not share a cause of death, but she did share an article from the Basketball Wives Club fan account claiming Kayla died in a car accident in Memphis early Sunday morning.

Bailey also shared dozens of Instagram posts from people who knew Kayla and she thanked them for their condolences. "Kayla left a mark on so many lives," she wrote in one post. "She entered the room and demanded respect, love, and attention... If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her, she has forever changed your life."

In another post, Bailey wrote that she was "fasting and praying" for days before her daughter's death. "I thought it was for something else," she wrote. "It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although I was not prepared. I am grateful for the 25 years he blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth."

Many celebrities also offered their condolences. "I am so so incredibly sorry. I am praying for you and your family. Sending you so much love," Nina Parker wrote. "Omg beautiful I'm sooooo sorry!" Tommy Rivera wrote. "My prayers are with you. I'm lifting your name high tonight in prayer." Lesa Milan added, "Brooke I'm so sorry for your loss! May God cover you and your family during this time." Nicki Minaj also sent her support by posting several broken heart emojis.

Bailey first appeared in the short-lived E! Network series Candy Girls, about a group of music video models living in Los Angeles. She later joined the cast of Basketball Wives LA in 2012 before returning to the VH1 reality franchise earlier this year to star in the mothership series. She dated former NBA players Rashard Lewis and Vernon Macklin, reports TMZ. She was previously married to Ronnie Holland, whom she reportedly divorced sometime last year.

