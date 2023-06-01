'Bar Rescue': Jon Taffer Takes on Idaho Bar Owner in Exclusive Clip





Bar Rescue is in Boise, Idaho for its upcoming episode, and Jon Taffer is having an issue with a bar manager. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Taffer attempting to save a firehouse-themed bar and confronts an owner who seems to have an excuse for everything. The owner even calls out Taffer for yelling at him, which makes Taffer angry because he's trying to save the bar which will help the owner from a business and personal perspective. Fans can see what happens when the episode airs on the Paramount Network on Sunday, June 4.

Bar Rescue is currently in its eighth season, and Sunday's episode will be No,=. 248 for the show. A new set of episodes began airing on Feb. 26 after the series took an eight-month hiatus. In February, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Taffer who used one word to describe new upcoming episodes.

"I can give you one word and that would be 'intense,'" Taffer said. "Last season, we had the pandemic, pretty valid excuse, right? Businesses weren't doing well, people weren't out, government closures, all that kind of stuff. Pretty darn valid. This year, there's no more excuses. We have inflation, it's hard to find employees, but operators need to be better than ever before to overcome these things. So they got to up their game."

"So this year, no excuses, buddy. It's gloves out. We're fighting pretty hard and a lot of emotion this year. You're going to see me tear up a couple of times. A couple of family houses are on the line. College education funds are on the line. Parents' retirement funds. One owner blew $400,000 of his parents' retirement. Can you believe it? Left his parents broke. So these are powerful, emotional stories, and that's what you're going to see this season is an intense and emotional season."

For the second half of Season 8 of Bar Rescue, Taffer traveled to California, Colorado, North Carolina and Idaho to help struggling bars. Some notable experts who appear on the show are TV personality Maria Menounos, culinary experts Michael Ferraro, Chris Oh, Vic Vegas, Anthony Lamas, Jason Santos, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton and Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb.