Bam Margera, Star of ‘Jackass’, Seeking Help After Dr. Phil Meeting, Mom April Says

Bam Margera is seeking help in rehab after an illuminating sit-down with Dr. Phil, the Jackass star’s mother, April Margera, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight Tuesday. Following a series of concerning and erratic social media posts in which the pro skater admitted he was “in shambles,” April told the outlet his family and friends are rooting for him as he check into treatment.

“The only thing that we really want is for Bam to be happy and to find peace in his life and in turn we’d like to find peace in ours,” she told the outlet. “We just have to take one step at a time and hope that everything is going to work out OK.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For him, he’s just gone off the rails, and I don’t think he can handle what’s going on. So if he reached out to Dr. Phil cause he’s seen Dr. Phil’s show, I mean so be it,” she continued. “Do we want to really air all this stuff? No, not really, but you know, if that’s what he wants to do and that’ll help him get some help, then I think we’ve come up with a good plan. Between the Jackass guys and Dr. Phil, it’s a whole community of people.”

Bam reportedly filmed a segment with Dr. Phil in private before agreeing to a treatment plan and had several of his former Jackass co-stars begging him to seek help publicly.

“I’m sorry if it’s frustrating for you that we care enough to keep trying to get through to you, Bam,” Steve-O wrote on a post in which his friend compiled a list of “frustrating” people who check in on him. “It couldn’t be more clear that all of this isn’t OK, and I hope you’ll join me and [Brandon] Novak in recovery before your son loses his dad. And, by the way, none of this looks cool (which is a good thing, because it’s humiliating myself that motivated me to commit myself to a program of recovery). It’s time to give up the fight, and join the winning team. I love you, brother…”

Novak weighed in as well, writing, “I as well as every other name on ur list are actual ‘real friends’ of yours who truly care about ur well being and quality of life. We WILL NOT condone ur fatal behaviors or justify ur actions in hopes of u not getting angry with us……. I refuse to high five u to ur grave!!!!! I love u and will do whatever it takes to help u so please f—ing let me/us.”

As for Bam’s future, his mother explained she trusts it will work.

“[Dr. Phil] seems very genuine, and we’re very thankful for the opportunity and hope that what they put into place ya know he will listen to and follow it,” she explained.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images