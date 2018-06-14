‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Lincoln Adim Lied About Assault Arrest, Producers Say

Bachelorette producers claim contestant Lincoln Adim lied about his involvement on a May 2016 incident that led to him being convicted of indecent assault and battery in late May.

Warner Brothers Studios released a statement about Adim, who was arrested for the incident back when it first happened. Adim has not been eliminated from Becca Kufrin’s season through episode 4.

“No one on The Bachelorette production had any knowledge about the incident or the charges when Lincoln Adim was cast, and he himself denied ever having engaged in or been charged with any sexual misconduct,” the statement from the studio, released by TMZ, read.

“We employ a well-respected and highly experienced third party who has done thousands of background checks consistent with industry standards to do a nationwide background check on this case,” the statement continued. “The report we received did not reference any incident or charge relating to the recent conviction — or any other charges relating to sexual misconduct.”

“We are currently investigating why the report did not contain this information.”

As previously reported, The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office told former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey that Adim groped and assaulted an “adult female” in May 2016 — two years before The Bachelorette started to air — and was ultimately given two years probation.

“Mr. Adim was convicted on May 21, 2018 of indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship early on May 30, 2016. He was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period,” the attorney’s office stated, adding that should Adim break his probation, he could be sentenced to jail.

“The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years. If he complies with the judge’s orders, he will not have to serve out his term, but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars.”

Spivey tweeted Wednesday her disappointment in ABC and the series for allowing Adim to be on the show.

“I am honestly horrified that Lincoln, who was charged with indecent assault and battery, was allowed to go on the show. I do not understand how a serious crime like this was missed during background checks,” Spivey wrote.

She added that she does not believe the network allowed Adim on the show for “drama purposes,” and said that she thinks it simply “dropped the ball” on proper background checks.

“Let me be clear that I do not think production would ever allow this for drama purposes. I really think it is a huge problem for whoever does the background checks into the contestants,” she wrote.

It’s not clear if Adim is a registered sex offender, although a blanket statement on Boston-based attorney Stephen Neyman’s website says that he may have to register.