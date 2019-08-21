‘Bachelorette’ Alum Mike Johnson Addresses Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

Demi Lovato became a fan of The Bachelorette this past season, and it seems the singer favored one competitor in particular, sharing on her Instagram Story that she had a bit of a crush on former contestant Mike Johnson.

Speaking to PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check on Monday, Johnson revealed that despite the Texas native’s interest, the two have not connected.

“We have not connected and we have not exchanged any freaky texts at all,” he said with a smile. “No to both.”

“She would definitely be cool to reach out to, but neither one of us have reached out to each other,” Johnson previously told PEOPLE. “I think she’s sexy, she’s got a nice little booty on her and she has good voice.”

Lovato had first expressed her interest in Johnson during an early episode of Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, sharing a clip of Johnson criticizing fellow contestant Luke Parker.

“He should win,” Lovato can be heard saying as Johnson tells Parker, “I like Hannah just as much as you do, and I don’t want her emotions to be rattled because of something that may or may not be factual.”

“He’s my pick…jussssayin’,” the singer wrote over a clip of Johnson.

The 27-year-old also shared her love for Johnson after he was eliminated by Brown later in the season.

“Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo,” Lovato could be heard saying in one Story, writing, “Mike I accept your rose,” on another.

Johnson is currently a frontrunner to become the next Bachelor, along with fellow former contestants Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron.

“We listen to what people want to see,” Robert Mills, ABC’s Senior Vice President, Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming; told E! News of the show’s next pick. Johnson, Weber and Cameron were all fan-favorites during Brown’s season, though Cameron may be off the table now that he has been spending time with model Gigi Hadid.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Johnson called Weber a “safe” choice for Bachelor.

“I think the Bachelor would be Peter [Weber],” he said. “Based on [the fact that] history repeats itself. I think Peter looks the part… when he gets a 5 o’clock shadow, he looks good too.”

“He’d be a safe Bachelor, meaning that he won’t do anything crazy obnoxious,” Johnson explained. “I think it’d be a good, safe, clean season if he were the Bachelor.”

After The Bachelorette, Johnson headed to Bachelor in Paradise, where he is currently competing.

“There was zero hesitation,” he told PEOPLE of joining Paradise. “I am who I am and I always will be. If I had any hesitation, it was that in myself, would I be able to be open to the possibility of finding love? And ultimately, I felt that I was and so that’s why I decided to go.”

