‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She’s Not Talking to Ex-Fiance Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe may not be talking to ex-fiancé Shawn Booth after their split six months ago, but the former Bachelorette says there’s “no hate” between the two.

Speaking to Us Weekly Monday, Bristowe said of her ex, “If I ran into him on the street I would say, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ It’s not like there’s any hate there, but … we don’t talk or anything.”

When asked if the two left anything unresolved after calling off their engagement, Bristowe answered, “No, not really. I mean, like I said, we can be civil, but we’re also not talking, so that’s it.”

The former couple, who met and got engaged on the 2015 season of the ABC dating show, announced in November 2018 that they had called off their wedding after three years.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

While Booth has been focusing on building his fitness business in Nashville, Bristowe has been open about finding love once again in Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick, who came in fourth on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

“He’s such a positive person and he’s just a happy go lucky, good guy, and it’s just, his energy is amazing to be around,” she told Us Weekly of her new beau. “Everybody puts out the highlight reel on social media, so, I mean, we’re a regular relationship. But for the most part, I just, I feel extremely happy and lucky to have found him.”

The Bachelorette, starring Hannah Brown, airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Walter McBride/Getty Images