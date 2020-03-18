‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s Brother Reveals Overdose, Hospitalization Earlier This Month

Patrick Brown is opening up about a near-fatal overdose earlier this month that landed him in the hospital and has given him a whole new look on life. The younger brother of former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown revealed his close call in an Instagram post Tuesday, tagging a rehabilitation center in Texas as his location and sharing how much his perspective has changed since the March 1 incident.

“I have been very hesitant to post this because of my pride and ego but God has been weighing on my heart lately to share,” Patrick wrote in the caption of his post. “As some people know, on March 1st I overdosed, I ended up spending 2 days on a ventilator and I am so grateful to be here to share this with everyone. I am not posting this for pity or [whatnot] but to thank everyone who has checked up on me. Y’all are the reason I fully intend to take my story and share it to hopefully save another loved ones to not have to go through waiting by the bedside hoping they wake up.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Brown (@patrickbrown81) on Mar 17, 2020 at 1:21pm PDT

The whole experience has deepened Patrick’s faith and put him on a better path, he explained.

“I have grown so much closer to God, healing my heart, and finding out who has my best interest at heart. This is my second chance and I intend to make the best out of it and can’t wait to share where my testimony goes from here! ” he concluded. “Tomorrow isn’t promised, so live it for the king, hold your loved ones a little harder every day and check in on them. Things like this don’t happen suddenly, it happens in the dark and slowly. Sometimes all it takes is a simple text or phone call to show someone you care.”

Hannah has been spending quality time with her family over the last month, sharing a series of photos with her brother on March 5 captioned, “You’re my favorite brother. I love you—don’t forget it.”

“Love you so much Hannah B,” he replied at the time. “Thank you for the love and support this week!”

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood International