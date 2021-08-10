'Bachelorette' Finale: Fans Struck by Katie and Greg's Contentious 'After the Final Rose' Convo
On Monday night, the latest season of The Bachelorette came to an end. During the finale, Katie Thurston eliminated Justin Glaze, meaning that Blake Moynes was the last one in the running for her final rose. Ultimately, Thurston and Moynes became engaged, and the two opened up about their connection even further during the After the Final Rose portion. However, on social media, fans were more struck by Thurston's interactions with Greg Grippo, who eliminated himself from the show during the episode that aired on Aug. 2.
Even though Thurston and Moynes left the show engaged, fans couldn't help but focus their attention on Grippo. On After the Final Rose, Thurston and Grippo got to talk for the first time since their explosive split. The lead didn't hold her feelings back about the situation, as she accused Grippo of gaslighting her. In turn, he apologized for how he made her feel during that interaction and said that it wasn't his intention to do that. While they still didn't see eye to eye, the segment ended with them wishing each other the best.
Fans had plenty to say about this tension-filled conversation between the two reality stars. Read on to see what the viewers are saying.
Katie and Greg gaslighting each other #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/aZV9Sl0wUT— Sabrina Forte (@SabrinaForte3) August 10, 2021
"At the end of the day — I think this just looks like two incompatible people," one fan wrote about Thurston and Grippo. "Different communication styles. Different priorities. Different ways of expressing emotions. But both people. Thank you for coming to my TedTalk."
THIS IS CRINGEEE NO PLS MAKE IT STOP.#TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/Eht790jjap— sofia (@sofia72988178) August 10, 2021
"Neither of them is coming off great here," this viewer wrote about the situation. "This is hard to watch. I want it to end."
Katie KEEP GOING #thebachelorette #thebachelorettefinale pic.twitter.com/4OKMl4bUF4— loveisland rat (@ontheblockbb21) August 10, 2021
Judging by the reactions, there were two camps of people who were watching the finale. There were those who were "Team Katie" and others who were "Team Greg."
so like is katie in love with blake or greg? from her responses my money is on greg!#TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/njKx44hMTm— 11.20.96 (@NpgMeCpfodBiqAX) August 10, 2021
Fans were struck by Thurston's passion during After the Final Rose. Some took this to mean that she still has feelings for Grippo.
Body language that says “I’m about to end this man’s whole career”#TheBacheloretteFinale #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/2QWpWnoetA— Henry Chang 🥨 (@t_witlessHen18) August 10, 2021
Yet another fan weighed in to write, "Katie just answered her own question!!!!!!!! greg wanted her to say there was no one else, and she couldn't say it, so he left? just because you don't like him drawing a boundary doesn't mean he's gaslighting or talking down to you???"
i hate to break it to you but i might be on team greg tonight #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/5LMlbENpPU— bachelor tweets (@bachelortweettz) August 10, 2021
Another fan posited that Grippo behaved "maturely" during After the Final Rose. They added, "because not everyone can do that apparently."
*seeing katie not hug greg when she walked in*#TheBacheloretteFinale #TheBacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/0tDcTd8U5h— cassidy🪐 (@cassidycarlisl1) August 10, 2021
Clearly, the opinions regarding the situation were very mixed. One fan noted, sticking by Grippo, "There is absolutely no way Katie watched the show and truly thinks he gaslighted her and used her for exposure. This man DESERVES BETTER her attitude has got to go."