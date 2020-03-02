‘Bachelorette’ Fans React Strongly to Clare Crawley Being Named Next ABC Star

Bachelor Nation is all over the place after Clare Crawley was announced Monday on Good Morning America as the star of The Bachelorette Season 16. The ABC leading lady, who first appeared during Juan Pablo Galavis’ 2014 season of The Bachelor, is the oldest Bachelorette in the series’ history at 38, turning 39 during the production of the show.

“I am looking for a man that is just like my dad. Strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and just a real, genuine, kind man,” Crawley said of her dream man before coming in as runner-up in Galavis’ season.

Crawley appeared Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, but went home early after failing to find a connection in Mexico. In 2018, Crawley returned to TV for Bachelor Winter Games, where she romanced both Benoit Beauséjour-Savard and Christian Rauch. While she went home single, at the reunion special, Crawley revealed she had reconnected with Beauséjour-Savard, who popped the question on live TV. Their romance was short-lived, however, and in April 2018, the couple announced they had split.

Now that Crawley has another chance at finding love on The Bachelorette, keep scrolling to see what Bachelor Nation thinks of her upcoming season.

Making it official

Crawley was introduced on Good Morning America Monday morning, saying that while she’s heard her age spoken about in a negative way, “It’s just more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want and what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for.”

As for the kind of man she’s looking for, Crawley is searching for a partner who will “take off his armor” and be vulnerable with her.

Meet Clare Crawley! We talk to #TheBachelorette about her new journey to find love on @bacheloretteabc. https://t.co/dRn1AIbzEW pic.twitter.com/wmgJq1d7uv — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2020

Celebration

Plenty of Bachelor Nation members were thrilled at the news, saying having a more mature Bachelorette will lead to a season worth tuning in for.

Yes! Let’s have a show with maturity. Clare will be great 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Bunky (@Bunky1960) March 2, 2020

This is awesome… if it couldn’t be Hannah B, this is the next best. A mature woman who knows what she wants… not the children from Peter’s season🌹 — Robinnnn (@rockiin_robinn) March 2, 2020

Not thrilled

Others weren’t so excited to see Crawley back on their screens for a fourth go in Bachelor Nation.

🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ I mean…….how many times do you fail at this before you realize this process doesn’t work for you?!? This is dumb!!! 👎🏻👎🏻 I’m all for an older bachelorette why is actually ready for marriage though!! Great idea!!! Just not this one though!! 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Rikki Myers (@RamTennisGirl) March 2, 2020

Calling it out

Still others pointed out that ABC once again chose a white woman to be their Bachelorette, only ever having cast a black woman as the lead in Rachel Lindsay’s 2017 season.

We want a person of color!!!! Who hasn’t been on 4+ times!!! LISTEN UP — Madison Moran (@MaddieMoran1) March 2, 2020

I just want another black woman is it so hard to ask??? Pray tell??? 😭 #TheBachelorette — Lameron Stan account (@Gyllenhaalic15) February 29, 2020

Curious

Many viewers were willing to at least give Crawley a chance at leading her own season.

I think older is better! But not sure about Clare who’s had so many chances. — RKT (@rach_aholic) March 2, 2020

Just hope they find some older guys for her since she is 38. She doesn’t really need the real young ones — Debby Estes (@DebbyEstes) March 2, 2020

Who?

And other, newer members of Bachelor Nation were completely left wondering who the contestant, who has been keeping a low profile since her 2018 engagement, even was.

Idk know who she is…i guess I’m not watching that season of the Bachelorette. — amanda (@amandar193) March 2, 2020

Who is that? — Laura✨ (@Laura_flawless_) March 2, 2020

Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette is scheduled to air in 2020.

