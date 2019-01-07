‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Sends ‘Love and Support’ to Colton Underwood Ahead of ‘Bachelor’ Premiere

Becca Kufrin is telling Colton Underwood to do the damn thing!

Prior to Underwood’s season premiere of The Bachelor Monday, his former flame on The Bachelorette took to Instagram to send an encouraging note alongside a photo of their first night together in Bachelor Mansion.

“Colton, as you once told me ‘let’s get tonight poppin.’ So go get em tiger!” she captioned the photo. “Excited to meet your women and have you take us on your lurve journey (drink). It’s going to be one helluva ride, but hopefully worth every second. All my love and support to you because you deserve it [heart emoji]#thebachelor.”

Kufrin and Underwood may have had a brief romance during her season of the ABC dating reality show last year, but after she sent the former NFL player home after the hometown dates, found her love in now-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

Underwood, meanwhile, gave Tia Booth another shot at romance during Bachelor in Paradise after it was revealed that Kufrin’s former friend on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor had spent a weekend with Underwood before he was chosen for The Bachelorette.

Kufrin and the former football player even had a heart to heart on Paradise, after he broke down admitting he still loved her.

“I just had the other guys I felt stronger in my relationship with and felt they would fit in my life better,” she explained of her decision to eliminate him, reassuring him that it wasn’t because he is still a virgin. “It’s OK to cry, it’s OK to feel things that aren’t always pretty and perfect and don’t be ashamed to let that out. Because I find it attractive, and I know every girl out there would find it attractive too.”

In the end, he ended up getting over Kufrin and breaking Booth’s heart, although the Arkansas native made it clear on her own social media that there are no hard feelings Monday.

“Hey [Colton Underwood], remember that time you wore a sleeveless sweatshirt at the beach and we realized we were 0% compatible and solely meant to be supportive friends?… Well here’s my support” she wrote under a photo of the two at the gym that she indicated was taken after Bachelor in Paradise. “Now keep your damn shirt on and go find you a gal [rose emoji].”

In addition to hashtagging “#thiswasafterparadise,” she snarked, “#yeahitspossible” and “#calmyourtits” in addition to “#thirsty,” “#extra,” and “#allingoodfun.”

The Bachelor premieres with a 3-hour special Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Becca Kufrin