‘The Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Saged Bachelor Mansion After Arie Luyendyk Jr. Split

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is putting her broken engagement with Arie Luyendyk Jr. behind her, both emotionally and spiritually.

Prior to meeting the suitors for her season of The Bachelorette, Kufrin met up with former Bachelorettes JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Linday and Kaitlyn Bristowe, all of whom found love in during their time on the ABC reality show.

During Monday’s season premiere of Kufrin’s season, she turned to her sisters in Bachelor Nation for advice, and a bit of spiritual cleansing as they lit dried sage and used it to cleanse not just the house where her ill-fated romance with Luyendyk Jr. began, but the finger where her massive engagement ring used to sit and even some NSFW parts of her body.

“My biggest fear is that it’s going to happen again,” Kufrin admitted of her upcoming season on the show. “That I’m going to fall for somebody and they’re going to not feel the same.”

She also opened up about how her life has progressed since first joining Bachelor Nation.

“This past year has been a roller coaster for me. I had the highs, I had the lows,” she said. “It still feels like a dream. I was so happy. I was just excited to start life with Arie. I never expected anything to change.”

After getting broken up with on television, Kufrin returned to her hometown in Minnesota to spend time with family and collect her thoughts.

“Everything I envisioned for the future was completely switched and changed up,” she said. “I mean, I was completely blindsided. I thought I had found my forever.”

Still, being the leading lady of one of the world’s most popular reality franchises felt surreal.

“I’m just your normal, average girl,” she said. “All I did was get my heart broken on TV. I feel so lucky, so grateful, and so excited about the possibilities.”

And while she had her doubts, she also felt optimistic about falling in love — an instinct that ended up proving true when Kufrin revealed in early May that she is, indeed, engaged to one of her suitors.

“I’m so confident to be the Bachelorette now, because I know it works. I did fall in love, and I feel like it could happen again,” she said. “I’m not gonna let that past heartbreak stop me from getting what I want. This is my time, my turn, my decisions, my choice.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

