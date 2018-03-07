Becca Kufrin’s First 5 ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Bring With Them a Banjo, Horse, and Plenty of Arie Jokes

Becca Kufrin already has her pick of men, just minutes after becoming the star of next season’s Bachelorette.

On Tuesday’s After the Final Rose special, host Chris Harrison ended Kufrin’s season of The Bachelor, in which she got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and broken up with on national TV, by naming her Bachelorette and beginning her journey on live stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Without further notice, out came the first contestant from the upcoming season of The Bachelorette: Lincoln, whose accident captivated Becca.

“I have to say, you are absolutely glowing tonight — you look magnificent,” he told her. “This is a special night. It is all about you tonight, but I have another twist. Tonight is also my birthday, so I can’t ask for a better birthday present. I’m really looking forward to going on this incredible journey with you.”

“I watched what you went through last night and I need to applaud you for how well you handled that,” he continued. “It’s contagious and that energy has inspired me. I cannot speak for everybody, but I can speak for myself, and a few people. Arie is a w—ker!”

Contestants Chase and Darius also had something to say about Arie.

“I saw what you went through as well and my heart goes out to you,” Chase said. “I think that everyone agrees with me here that you deserve better than that. When one door closes, another door opens and I hope to be that open door. That smile is beautiful and I can’t wait to see it when I walk out of the limo for the first time!”

Darius, meanwhile, decided to “formally apologize on behalf of my gender.”

“I’m here for one reason. … I’m here for you,” he said. “‘I’m excited for this journey with you, and you are beautiful.”

The most outstanding entrances, however, came from Brian, who came out playing an original song about Kufrin on his banjo, and Blake who showed up with a horse to take Becca off stage.

“I want you to know how incredibly brave I think it is that you’re standing here right now,” said Blake. “I really respect that a lot and I can’t wait to get to know you. As the saying goes, when you fall off the horse, you’ve got to get back up again. So I’ve brought you this horse, and I want to be the man to help you get back up again.”

Opening up to Harrison about her feelings moving into her role as Bachelorette, Becca revealed she’s ready to find her actual happy ending after being heartbroken by Arie.

“Once I got past the initial heartbreak, at the end of the day the show is about finding love,” she said. “I have so much love to give, so hard yes all around.”

The Bachelorette premieres May 28 on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC