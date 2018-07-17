‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Chooses Her Final 3 Suitors

Jason Tartick, Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen are heading to the Fantasy Suite!

The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin narrowed down her final four men to a final three during Monday’s all-new episode of the ABC reality show, sending home Colton Underwood after the hometown dates.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trips to the final four men’s hometowns were filled with heartfelt family talks and all sorts of homey activities like buffalo wing eating and farming, but the real drama went down when Becca’s Bachelor friend Tia Booth returned to the show with a shocking admission that she still had feelings for Colton after their short-lived romance prior to Becca’s season.

That surely had an influence on Becca’s decision to send Colton home, but his admission in last week’s episode that he was a virgin also led to some trepidation when it came to the Fantasy Suite date that he would be expected to go on if he had made it through to the final three.

After his visit home with Becca, Colton said he was happy to have said those three little words to her.

“Headed into the rose ceremony, I think I just feel confident just because after seeing her with my family and after saying ‘I love you’ and watching how she reacted to that, I think that I’ll get a rose tonight,” he said.

But he also admitted that he was nervous about what that could mean.

“I know if tonight goes well, that next week is Fantasy Suites,” he says. “Something that Becca and I have talked about in the Bahamas was the fact that I’m still a virgin, and this week I told her that I love her. What I’m assuming happens in fantasy suites — I just want to know, sort of, what the expectations are for the fantasy suites.”

At the final rose ceremony, Becca decided that she and Colton just weren’t ready for another step in their relationship, however, making room for Colton to be with Tia if he so wanted in the future.

See you in Paradise, Colton!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC