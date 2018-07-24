‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Breaks Down: ‘I Literally Just Did to Him What Arie Did to Me’

Becca Kufrin about to do to her suitors what Arie Luyendyk Jr. did to her?

The Bachelorette star broke down in Monday’s all-new episode of the ABC show while trying to pick her final two suitors from Blake Horstmann, Garrett Yrigoyen and Jason Tartick, afraid that she had done one of her suitors wrong in the same was she was dealt wrong during Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor.

“I am in love with two men and falling in love with a third,” Becca said. “I’m just hoping to have a moment of clarity, because by the end of this, I’m going to have to break two more hearts.”

She went on to clarify that while she is in love with Blake and Garrett, she got a slower start with Jason — although their connection was impossible to deny.

The pressure was clearly weighing on Becca, who midway through her date with Jason, freaked out about their talk of the future and had to be excused.

“At that moment, I felt like I couldn’t see him in that picture.” she told the cameras. “I think I just need more time but I don’t quite know what to do.”

She later added, crying, “I just want to shake myself … what’s wrong with [me]?”

Becca even compared her breakup with Jason to her failed engagement with Arie. “He’s such a good guy. I’ve dated terrible people in the past, and he’s such a good person,” she sobbed. “I literally just did to him what Arie did to me.”

In the end, she wasn’t able to make it to the Fantasy Suite with him, saying she didn’t want to go on an overnight date with someone she wasn’t “100 percent” with.

Totally taken by surprise, Jason managed to maintain his composure, dropping a goodbye line that had the internet in tears: “I came into this rooting for your happiness and I will always be rooting for your happiness.”

Fans were rooting for Jason to be the next Bachelor almost immediately.

I am so 💔💔💔

Jason has a sweet soul and he is so genuine about his feelings. Please make him the next bachelor. I’m rooting for you Jason. #theBachelorette — Nikita Hendricks (@NikitaHendric11) July 24, 2018

Us when Jason says he will always root for Becca’s happiness #theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Jbukdtsa6g — Saraleah Cogan (@SaraleahCogan) July 24, 2018

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Jason. For. Effing. Bachelor. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/1vntP9GevL — nina costa (@mrsninacosta) July 24, 2018

