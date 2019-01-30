‘Bachelorette’ Alum JJ Lane Engaged to Girlfriend Kayla Hughes

He missed out on love on The Bachelorette, but Bachelor Nation’s JJ Lane has found it in former NFL cheerleader Kayla Hughes, the couple announcing that they are engaged.

The Bachelorette alum, who competed for the final rose from Kaitlyn Bristowe on season 11, announced in an Instagram post Monday that he had dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Kayla Hughes in Hawaii.

“She said YES!!! I can’t wait to marry my best friend, my love, and the woman that has made me better since the day we met!” Lane captioned a photo of the moment.

Hughes also shared the news on her own Instagram account just minutes later, sharing a photo of herself and Lane locked in a kiss along the same stretch of beach where he proposed.

“Does this ring make me look…. ENGAGED??!!! I said yes to the man of my dreams and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend,” she wrote.

The exciting news was immediately met with a round of congratulatory comments from fans.

“Omg! Congratulations,” one fan took to the comments section. “that’s so wonderful!!!! Wishing you two a lifetime of happiness!!!!”

“Congratulations!!! Awesome to see you find happiness!!!!” another wrote.

“That is so wonderful to have met your soulmate. She is freakin’ gorgeous. Congrats to you both,” commented another.

After popping the question, the couple celebrated with a romantic dinner at Beach House Restaurant Kauai, both Lane and Hughes sharing photos of their feast on their Instagram Stories.

The couple had made their relationship public in September of 2017 and have spent the days and months since fawning over one another on social media. They recently spent the holidays together along with Lane’s 6-year-old daughter Gemma, whom he shares with his ex-wife Heather Sands.

The former couple’s relationship came to an end after Lane admitted while competing for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart on The Bachelorette in 2015 that he had cheated on Sands during their marriage. The confession in turn led to him losing the chance Hughe’s affection.

“I made a mistake that basically has destroyed my life. I lost everything. I lost my wife. I lost my daughter half the time,” Lane said at the time. “Everything I had worked hard for was gone with one bad, terrible decision.”

Lane had also dated fellow Bachelor In Paradise contestant Juelia Kinney, though they broke things off following their appearance on Season 9 of Marriage Boot Camp in 2017.