'Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin Announces Pregnancy

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is going to be a mom! On Wednesday, she announced that she's expecting her first child with her fiancé, fellow Bachelorette alum Thomas Jacobs, per Us Weekly. Kufrin and Jacobs started dating after appearing on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Kufrin and Jacobs announced the news in a truly adorable fashion. The couple posed with their two dogs for a series of photos, which they captioned with, "Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow." Kufrin added, "We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad." The former Bachelorette lead also included a series of hashtags at the end of her caption including "#pregnanyannouncement #bebe #momanddad #pregnantnotpasta."

The couple's pregnancy announcement comes about a year after they shared the news of their engagement. In May 2022, Kufrin revealed that she was the one to propose to Jacobs, and he accepted. At the time, she said that she was "the happiest gal alive" and referred to her beau as "the one who makes my heart smile every single day." A month later, Kufrin opened up about their unique engagement story while speaking with E! News.

"We knew we wanted to eventually get married and spend our lives together," she said. "But he obviously just thought he was going to be the one to do it. No questions asked." Kufrin continued to say that when it came to the proposal, she was "confident because I knew he would say yes, and he's not the type of guy to feel emasculated." Although, she still had to deal with some pesky nerves.

"The day of, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is what every man feels like when he's about to get down on one knee!'" she said. "You just live in this surreal dreamlike moment, and you want to make sure everything is perfect and that you say the right thing. And I blacked out." Thankfully, everything went right in the end. Kufrin, who has been engaged twice before (to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen) as Bachelor Nation fans have seen, even noted that this engagement was the most special one of all for her. She said, "What I loved most is out of all of-this sounds terrible, but out of all the engagements I've had-this was the first one that really felt like my own and just so special for us and for the relationship. It was just the most intimate moment."