‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Reveals Baby No. 2 Will Be a Boy

It’s a boy for Ali Fedotowsky!

With a sweet family photo, the pregnant former Bachelorette revealed on Instagram Wednesday that her second child with husband Kevin Manno would be a son.

In the snap, Fedotosky poses in a pair of blue pajamas as her husband holds their 1-year-old daughter, Molly. Massive blue balloons spelling “baby” float behind family, who even included their dog, Owen, in the portrait.

“Oh Boy!!! Kevin, Molly, Owen and I are so excited to share that we are expecting a little boy!!!! Sharing our entire story as well as a video from the moment we found out on my blog today!!!” Fedotowsky captioned the photo.

Fedotowsky also posted a video of her and Manno finding out the sex of their second child, and wrote in her blog that she was sad to learn what they were having, because “either way, Molly would never know what it’s like to have a sister or never know what it’s like to have a brother.”

“Unless there is an ‘uh-oh’ down the road, we are only having two [kids],” she explained.

Entertainment Tonight spoke with the Bachelor Nation couple last month about their second child, who is due May 30.

“But our doctors already are saying, ‘We think it’s going to be a little bit earlier than that,’” Fedotowsky said, adding that they are having had a hard time picking out names for their son.

“Molly was so easy with her name because [she’s named] after my grandmother. I’m super close with my grandmother… It was personal. That’s how her name was. It was like a no-brainer,” she said. “And this time, we’re just having a really hard time. It might be one of those situations where we have the baby and we’re like tweeting, ‘What do we name this baby? Help us!’”

“I hope not!” Manno said.

“I’ve been thinking about that, because then you get people’s opinions. We’ll do it before [I give birth], once we announce the gender,” Fedotowsky planned. “We’ll do that.”

Not everything about her second pregnancy has been easy, however. Fedotowsky shared on her blog last month that she underwent a serious scare just the night before.

“It was so extremely terrifying and I had no idea what was happening to me, my body and my unborn baby,” the 33-year-old reality personality wrote. “It started coming in waves just like contractions. And they were about seven minutes apart. And I KNOW contraction pain. I’ve had a baby before and the pain is intense, distinct and unmistakable when it’s severe. I was without a doubt having contractions and I was absolutely terrified. So at that point I got out of the tub and woke Kevin up and told him what was happening. Of course he was super concerned for me and wanted more than anything to take away my pain.”

“I really felt that the situation was serious when I suddenly had the urge to go to the bathroom,” she added. “As any woman who’s been through childbirth knows, when the baby comes it feels like you have to go No. 2. The pressure is very intense and I suddenly felt that intense pressure. Once I felt that pressure, my whimpers turned into sobs. At that point I was absolutely convinced that I was going into labor and was going to have a baby at 26-weeks pregnant.”

But while she got in the car to see a doctor, the pain suddenly stopped.

“It was the strangest thing ever. It was just gone,” Fedotowsky remembers. “I waited a few more minutes and went back inside. I was kind of in shock yet again. How could it just be GONE?! But really, all I cared about was that for the first time in the longest 60 minutes of my life, I felt like everything was going to be OK.”

“I talked to my doctor first thing the next morning and she told me that the contractions were most likely from severe dehydration and possibly the pain was made a little worse from gas,” she added. “It’s embarrassing for me to even say that because the pain I was experiencing was so awful that it seems insane to me that gas could cause something like that. But I think the majority of it came from dehydration.”

Fedotowsky concluded her story by telling fans the reason she shared her story was to give peace to other expectant mothers out there who may experience something similar.

“Some of you that commented or sent me a DM said that you actually did go into labor because you were dehydrated and had your baby early — and sadly some didn’t make it,” she shares. “That is so terrifying and so scary that I felt compelled to write this blog post today … I’m opening up my blog today to all of you to share your stories and share tips for staying hydrated during pregnancy! I’m hoping that if any women are ever frantically searching the internet for answers at 2:30 in the morning one night in a similar situation, hopefully they’ll see this blog and get answers.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @alifedotowsky