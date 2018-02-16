Who Is Yuki Kimura, the Breakout Star of ‘Bachelor Winter Games’

Bachelor Nation has a new queen, and her name is Yuki Kimura.

Bachelor Winter Games‘ Japanese international contestant has quickly become a fan favorite in the U.S., despite being the only contestant on the show who speaks almost no English.

Although there is a significant language barrier between she and her fellow contestants, Kimura has won over viewers with her ineffable star quality and high spirits.

“There is one star that will take over America and become maybe the biggest star in the world and her name is Yuki,” host and co-executive producer Chris Harrison told E! News ahead of the show’s Feb. 13 premiere.

And after the first episode of the ABC show, Harrison was proven right, as viewers rallied behind Kimura as she tried to describe how she wanted to go on a date with Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert for his “face only.”

“She’s just so compelling, she’s so sweet, she’s so funny,” Harrison said of Kimura. “And she was our biggest challenge because she spoke so little English that we actually had a translator there on set with her because after I explained things, someone had to explain things to her so she understood.”

Former Bachelor and Winter Games cast member Ben Higgins also knew the 21-year-old would be loved by viewers, saying, “If she isn’t a star we have issues with all of us. She will take over everybody’s hearts.”

Producers were initially looking for international competitors who had “some kind of working knowledge of English so they could communicate,” executive producer Bennett Graebner revealed to the publication, but Kimura was the exception.

“She spoke very little language but she came recommended to us from someone who had worked on the show years ago and said, ‘You really need to meet her. She doesn’t speak English but she’s fantastic.’ We brought her to Los Angeles and we put her in front of the camera and did an interview with her and had a translator there and she just lit up the screen,” he said. “Even though we couldn’t understand what she was saying, we could just tell that she was a superstar and that we needed to make an exception for her.”

And even though Kimura isn’t able to communicate extensively with her castmates, Graebner said viewers can look forward to “a very touching and sweet” moment between Kimura and Harrison, saying everyone in the Bachelor Winter Games family, both in front of the camera and behind it, “responded to” and “loved” her.

“She is just a sweetheart of a young woman and a very open and emotional one,” Graebner said. “It was one of the more touching of the entire show was when she sat down with Chris Harrison and Chris talked to the both in English and in Japanese and it’s both funny and very touching and sweet. That’s something to look for.”

Bachelor Winter Games’ next episode airs Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC