Dean Unglert Admits on ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ He Was ‘Kind of a Jerk’

Dean Unglert is back for redemption on Bachelor Winter Games.



The former Bachelorette favorite quickly turned into a Bachelor Nation villain during the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise, simultaneously dating and stringing along both Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard.

But on the premiere of the special Olympics-themed Bachelor special series, Unglert revealed that he sees where he was at fault in Paradise this summer.

“I had two incredible women I was unable to choose between,” he said. “I was kind of a jerk.”

But since his experience in Paradise, Unglert says he’s been working on himself.

“I have done a lot of self reflection and I know at the core I’m a good guy with a big heart and made some questionable decisions.”

He also plans on making his Winter Games experience different than his last time in Bachelor Nation.

“I’m going to be much more decisive,” he said. “That’s kind of what my problem was in Paradise — I was trying to have the best of both worlds.”

It appears that has worked, since the reality star is “incredibly happy” since he began dating fellow Winter Games contestant Lesley Murphy, he told Us Weekly.

“I had a bad experience on Bachelor in Paradise, but I learned a lot over that experience, so it was nice to be able to go on with a new perspective and really be able to focus on how to improve,” Dean explained. “And not be as much of a s—head as I was the first time around.”

But fans weren’t buying his claims of radical self-change…

is dean really out here trying to pretend he changed after bip #BachelorWinterGames pic.twitter.com/hcJP19HaJS — Carly (@xcarlylongx) February 14, 2018

Already had my fill of Dean. #BachelorWinterGames — Kathy (@leafsweetie) February 14, 2018

Dean: the biggest player from paradise is back to cause more trouble #BachelorWinterGames — Anita (@neetersss) February 14, 2018

I’ve seen Dean way too much on my TV screen in the last 9 months…is he not tired??? #BachelorWinterGames — sabrina (@filmbrina) February 14, 2018

The Bachelor Winter Games next airs Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.