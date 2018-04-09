‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Couple Clare Crawley and Fiance Benoit Beausejour-Savard’s Relationship Ices Over

On the day before The Bachelor Winter Games couple Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy split, Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard announced they are parting ways too.

Crawley announced the news on Instagram Thursday, posting a picture of the couples’ feet. She included a long caption to accompany the photo.

“We understand a lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera,” the couple wrote. “We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship.”

The couple said their break-up is amicable, and they really thought their relationship would work.

“We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work,” they continued. “I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance. We still care for each other very deeply (That is why no hate or disrespectful comments will be tolerated about the other).”

The couple then asked fans to respect their privacy, adding that “as with the end of any relationship, it is never easy.”

They ended their statement by thanking fans for their understanding.

As PEOPLE notes, the couple got engaged during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All, which aired in February. However, the couple did not post pictures of each other at all on social media.

The engagement in the first place was a surprise, since Beausejour-Savard was seen telling Crowley about his feelings for her during the show, but she said she did not feel the same way. In fact, she said she would rather date contestant Christian Rauch.

Beauséjour-Savard later told PEOPLE he was convinced she would end up with Rauch.

“I didn’t expect this,” Beauséjour-Savard told PEOPLE after they got engaged. “I was heartbroken on The Bachelorette: Canada but going back on this show I had an open mind. I was realistic that there might not be someone for me. But like you’ve seen on TV, I had the biggest crush ever on her. [But then] it wasn’t a crush, it was developing into something really deep and strong.”

On Friday, E! News confirmed that Murphy and Unglert split.

