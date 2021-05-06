'Bachelor' Winner Ends Decade-Long Marriage

✖

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, announced that she is splitting from her husband, Nik Richie. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site the Dirty, are set to divorce after 11 years of marriage. They initially wed in Las Vegas in 2010 hours after meeting one another. The pair share a daughter and a son together.

Lamas spoke to Page Six about her split. She explained that she fell for Richie fast after appearing on The Bachelor in 2008. Viewers might recall that Lamas got engaged to the season's lead, Matt Grant, but they later called it off. In addition to appearing on the ABC dating show, Lamas also starred alongside her father, Lorenzo Lamas, on their reality show, Leave It to Lamas. After her experiences in the reality television world, she met and quickly fell for Richie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shayne Lamas (@shaynelamas)

"After my engagement to Matt ended … I was devastated and still in search of what I was originally seeking, which was to find love and start a family," Lamas said. She went on to say that she went through a state of depression following her time in the "Hollywood socialite scene" and that she married her soon-to-be-ex-husband less than 24 hours after meeting him in Las Vegas. While the two managed to make things work for over a decade, they have ultimately decided that the best decision would be to part ways. Even though they are separating, Lamas still reflects back on her marriage fondly and vows that she and Richie will remain a "team" as they co-parent their two kids.

“But I can honestly say after 11 years of marriage and two beautiful and thriving children, it was a successful decade,” Lamas said. “Nik and I are best friends and will continue to raise our children as a team but our marriage has been empty for years. Nik and I have not been intimate in almost a year and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that will take a toll on any marriage no matter how much respect you have for each other.” The former Bachelor said that their decision to split was "pure common sense" and added, “What we once had is no longer there.”