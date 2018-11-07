‘The Bachelor’ Star Sean Lowe’s Infant Son Returns Home After ICU Scare

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudice Lowe can officially breathe a sigh of relief after youngest son Isaiah spent the weekend in the intensive care unit.

The Bachelor alums announced Monday that their 5-month-old was finally home after a weekend in the hospital battling bronchiolitis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Isaiah’s back! And butt!” Catherine, 32, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Isaiah laying naked on his belly and smiling.

“Thank you all so so much for all the love and prayers you’ve sent us!” she continued. “Our sweet angel is out of the hospital and back at home, happy and healthy [heart emoji]. Happy dimples all around!”

The family first announced the little boy had been rushed to the hospital after a bad cough turned into something much more serious.

“Long story short- we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU,” he wrote alongside a photo of his wife and son in the hospital room.

“We’re still here and probably will be for a couple more days,” he continued. “Isaiah’s got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen. He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great.”

“We’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did. We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome,” Sean concluded.

Saturday, Catherine revealed she was having a good feeling about her littlest one’s progress.

“Holding my little one so so tight [heart emoji] Thank you for all your prayers and sweet comments. I think they’re working [smiley face]” she wrote, predicting that two days later her youngest son would be home with his family.

The couple welcomed their second child in May, but are also parents to 2-year-old Samuel. In August, he opened up about how the newly-expanded family was adjusting in an interview with PopCulture.com.

“People prepared me that it was going to be really, really hard, and not to say it’s not without it’s challenges, but I don’t think it’s as hard as maybe I anticipated,” he admitted, adding that he and Catherine have been working as a team to keep things moving along smoothly. “Catherine’s done a wonderful job of doing all the things that new moms need to do as it relates to feeding the baby, and she spends a lot of time with the baby, so I’ve tried to spend as much time with Samuel, our 2 year old, as I can to kind of make it easier for Catherine.”

Feel better Isaiah!

Photo Credit: Instagram / Sean Lowe