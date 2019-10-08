‘The Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber Hospitalized With Major Facial Injury

The Bachelor‘s Peter Weber had a bit of a mishap while filming his season of the ABC dating show, splitting his head open while playing a game of golf in Costa Rica Monday, reported Radar Online Tuesday. A production source revealed to the outlet that Weber had to get 22 stitches after falling amid filming.

“He went to step on the cart but fell and and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying,” the source explained. Another insider told the outlet the pilot is “pulling through” with his injury, but that “everyone is worried about production,” as “all the women were flying in for a filming today.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Weber, who first appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year, was chosen as the franchise’s next leading man on the finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I feel so grateful right now, to have this opportunity in front of me. This is crazy. This is life-changing,” he said at the time. “My entire life I’ve looked forward to finding my girl, that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with… I feel like the luckiest kid ever. I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”

Despite his mellow behavior on Brown’s season, he reassured fans on Good Morning America after the announcement that there would be more “edge” to him on his season.

“I’m very far from perfect and I am looking forward for this journey to start and show the girls that you’re gonna get the good, the bad and the ugly,” he confessed.

He also took time to describe his perfect woman, saying, “It sounds cliché but that girl is my best friend. You can wake up every single morning and just, makeup on, no makeup, you are just so madly in love with her and you can’t believe you were lucky enough to find her and spend the rest of your life with her.”

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor