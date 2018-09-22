‘The Bachelor’ Star Nick Viall Bullies Man at iHeart Festival in Since-Deleted Instagram Video

Former The Bachelor star Nick Viall bullied an overweight man in an Instagram Story video from Las Vegas Friday. The 37-year-old later deleted the video, but not before a few eagle-eyed fans noticed.

In the video, Viall was heard yelling at the man to turn around by the pool at the Las Vegas hotel where Viall and his friends are staying. Viall also added the caption “#sex” to the video.

“[Viall] posted a video of a man on his Instagram in Vegas who was a little more overweight, making fun of him and bullying him over social media,” TV host Kate Harper wrote. “I am so disgusted that he did that and honestly I’d rather hang out with the other man over nick any day #stopbullying.”

@viallnicholas28 posted a video of a man on his Instagram in Vegas who was a little more overweight, making fun of him and bullying him over social media I am so disgusted that he did that and honestly I’d rather hang out with the other man over nick any day#stopbullying — Kim Harper (@kimharper_) September 21, 2018

In the same day, Viall also shared video of a woman he captured wearing all-black, who was seemingly unaware she was being filmed by the reality star.

“Casual Friday,” Viall wrote without any spoken dialogue.

Aside from these posts, Viall shared videos of himself hanging out with his friends in Vegas before the iHeart Music Festival begins. Viall announced on Twitter he will be meeting up with Bachelor franchise stars Ben Higgins, Becca Tilly, Blake Horstmann, Dean Unglert, Wells Adams, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

Viall, starred on the 21st season of The Bachelor and famously finished as a runner-up in seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette. He also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season three and competed in Dancing With The Stars season 24. At the end of his Bachelor season, he proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi, but the relationship ended a year later.

Although Viall enjoys hanging out with former Bachelor stars, he recently told Us Weekly he has zero plans on ever being the star of a Bachelor season again.

“Imprisonment? I don’t know. A gun?” Viall told the magazine when asked if he would rejoin the ABC series.

In June, Viall also criticized producer Warner Bros.’ vetting process for Bachelorette contestants after it was revealed that Lincoln Adim was convicted of indecent assault and battery and Garrett Yrigoyen liked offensive posts on Instagram.

“It is clearly an issue,” Viall told PEOPLE. He later added, “You can’t have people convicted of sexual assault on the show, or really just anywhere. Obviously they need to look at their vetting process. It’s a very unfortunate situation.”

The 23rd season of The Bachelor is now filming and will feature Bachelorette season 14 contestant Colton Underwood. The series returns on ABC in January 2019.

Photo credit: Getty Images