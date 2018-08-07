Bachelor Nation Outraged Over ‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin’s Engagement

Bachelor Nation is up in arms after Bachelorette Becca Kufrin gave her final rose — and her hand in marriage — to Garrett Yrigoyen.

In Monday’s season finale of The Bachelorette, Garrett got down on one knee for Becca after she gave him her final rose over Blake Horstmann.

And while many fans of the ABC reality dating series were happy for the new couple, others were upset that Garrett made it that far based on the Instagram scandal surrounding the suitor.

Right as the season began, Garrett made headlines when his Instagram history was released, revealing he had “liked” a number of offensive posts including those featuring transphobia and accusing students in the Parkland school shooting of being crisis actors.

He has since apologized, writing on Instagram, “I have learned an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more educated, and be a better version of myself. I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life.”

While Becca did tell Entertainment Tonight at the time, “I just want people to stay open-minded to everyone,” in regards to his social media usage, seeing the two get engaged was a whole other picture for many fans.

America: pick Blake

Family pick Blake

Blake: pick me

Becca: Blake would be the perfect choice

Becca’s actual decision: not Blake #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/NPjfhoHlal — roxαnn (@roxannseason) August 7, 2018

#TheBachelorette

Can’t believe I wasted watching this show for her to pick racist ass Garrett in the end — ashley (@ash_nunez17) August 7, 2018

me watching blake and becca’s final date knowing she’s gonna pick alt-right, tow-thumb garrett #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/dvIHoCCudj — Virginia Dickens (@VlRGlNlADlCKENS) August 7, 2018

Reminder: A man who joked about throwing immigrant children over trumps wall is about to win #TheBachelorette and some of these children will likely never be reunited with their families. @thebkoof choosing him is her being complicit and taking the easy and privileged way out. — We all know men are trash 🍕 (@BurningInKell) August 7, 2018

Becca has the worst taste in men. #TheBachelorette DID WE NOT LEARN FROM LAST TIME?! pic.twitter.com/NhB7msZOrB — Rachel Burns (@_RachelBurns_) August 7, 2018

I was #TeamGarrett until he said the Parkland victims were crisis actors. How thick skulled can you be? Making a last minute switch #TeamBlake #TheBachelorette — “Hannah Marie” – Don Graham (@hannahwhoa95) August 7, 2018

