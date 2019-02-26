‘Bachelor’ Nation Alums Chad Johnson and Caitlin Clemmens Dating

Two Bachelor alumni have found love together. Chad Johnson confirmed that he’s dating Caitlin Clemmens, who competed for Colton Underwood‘s heart on season 25 of The Bachelor.

The 31-year-old Bachelorette season 12 contestant told Life & Style that he and Clemmens, 26, were “a bit held back” about going public with their relationship, considering that he’s viewed as a villain on the dating show franchise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In that world, I’m still the bad guy,” Johnson admitted. “A lot of the viewers who have seen that show haven’t seen the other four shows I’ve done where I’m actually a pretty good guy … So, I’m trying to see where that goes.”

First gaining fame while on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012, Johnson was infamously sent home later that year on Bachelor in Paradise after a drunken night.

Clemmens was eliminated from the current season of The Bachelor back in week three, which aired last month.

“I feel like throwing me away that early was a really big mistake,” she said during the January 21 episode. “He really needs to think about who’s here for the right reasons. Life goes on, maybe he’ll regret his decision eventually.”

Flash forward to current day, where she and Johnson are dating after having met via Instagram direct messages. The two will have to try out long distance; Johnson lives in Los Angeles while Clemmens lives in Toronto.

Despite the long distance, the two might wind up in Mexico together, where Johnson said he wants to return to Bachelor in Paradise. He also named Clemmens as one of the women he would want to see on the show.

“If I were ever willing to go back there. I don’t know if that would happen,” he told Us Weekly last month. “I think Caitlin Clemmens and probably Demi [Burnett]. And also that chick Bri [Barnes], I guess she pretended she was Australian.”

Johnson recently played coy about a rumored romance with Kendra Wilkinson, with whom he was photographed holding hands amid her divorce from Hank Baskett, although she flat-out denied a relationship.

“Oh! No comment,” Johnson told Entertainment Tonight about the photo of him and Wilkinson holding hands. He later revealed that the two dined together in Los Angeles, but wouldn’t say if their meeting had been arranged.

“She’s cool. We were walking down the street and I was like, ‘What’s up, Kendra?’ And we held hands. Boom,” he said.

However, Wilkinson took to Twitter to clear the air earlier this year. “For the millionth time. I’m not dating right now. I’m basically a f—ing virgin,” she tweeted at the time.

She went even further in a second tweet, revealing that she has sworn off sex and committed to a “celibate” lifestyle for the time being.