‘Bachelor’ Fans Are Totally Disgusted With Kendall’s Bizarre Taxidermy Date

Bachelor Nation knew Kendall Long’s hometown date was never going to be a run of the mill Bachelor excursion.

The “quirky” 26-year-old creative director from Santa Clarita, California has been vocal about her love of taxidermy, singing a song to a stuffed sea lion during the show’s season premiere, and not hesitating to shove some bugs in her mouth during the Lake Tahoe survivalist group date.

So when Arie Luyendyk Jr. gave Kendall one of the final four roses, fans couldn’t wait to see what she would bring to the hometown episode. And what she brought was dead animals.

Kendall first showed the 36-year-old race car driver her collection of vintage taxidermy before she took things to the next level, suggesting they stuff and mount some dead rats themselves.

As she led Arie over to a table, fans immediately zeroed in on the Bachelor’s shocked reaction at the empty rat skins he was soon to be touching.

“This is so creepy,” he said, laughing uncomfortably. “This is some Silence of the Lambs stuff.”

Kendall then tried to explain her passion for taxidermy.

“When I was a kid, I’d always collect random things when I hiked,” she told him. “Then when I realized taxidermy existed, I realized it was a way to keep things forever.”

“I don’t see it as morbid; I don’t see it as gross,” she said. “I see it as beautiful and I want Arie to see the beauty in that.”

As the two stuffed the dead rat skins and dressed them in a way that would resemble their romantic trip to Paris, Kendall compared taxidermy to their budding love.

“In a way, taxidermy is like a perfect relationship, because it will last forever,” she said.

Arie also took the date as a sign of his true feelings.

“I obviously feel a lot for Kendall to be able to handle that dead rat’s skin,” he said. “I know taxidermy isn’t the sexiest thing, but the fact that we did it together was really fun.”

Fans weren’t sold on the romance in rats, however:

When your date asks you to mount some taxidermied rats #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/JK0JV8ZoHU — Career-Obsessed Banshee (@edenwillow) February 20, 2018

That taxidermy segment legit made me anxious and nauseous simultaneously. #thebachelor — La^CHat (@DvorakJamie) February 20, 2018

kissing while playing with dead rats #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/dXUSw6oRP8 — Brandon Earl Smith (@BrandonFox46) February 20, 2018

I can’t handle this hometown… I love Kendall but this is making me want to walk into the ocean #TheBachelor — Here for the Right Rieslings (@DonnaMeagleee) February 20, 2018

