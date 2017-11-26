‘Bachelor’ Alum Kelly Travis Expecting First Child

The Bachelor alum and dog lover Kelly Travis has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The former reality show cast member announced that she and husband Hunter Hamm were expecting their first child in a festive holiday Instagram on Thanksgiving.

Hamm in the oven! So excited to announce baby Hamm is due June 2018. #thankful #hammintheoven A post shared by Kelly Travis Hamm (@kellytravisty) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:33am PST

Travis shared a photo of her sonogram surrounded by confetti, captioning it, “Hamm in the oven! So excited to announce baby Hamm is due June 2018″ with the hashtags #thankful #hammintheoven.”

The 31-year-old competed on the 2014 season of The Bachelor in an attempt to win Juan Pablo’s heart, and is most remembered for bringing her dog with her during the season premiere’s first look at the bachelorettes.

I’m not a fan of framed pics but if I were this would be a framer 🤗 A post shared by Kelly Travis Hamm (@kellytravisty) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

She later told Modern Luxury that she had met her future husband prior to filming the reality series, and spent much of her time in the mansion wishing she was with him instead. After she was eliminated during the season, she said she immediately called Hamm. “He was there when I got to the airport, and we have spent every day and night together since,” she revealed.

Travis and Hamm got engaged in Jamaica while on vacation and tied the knot in May 2016 in an Atlanta ceremony alongside Bachelor Nation members Sharleen Joynt, Nikki Ferrell and Andi Dorfman.