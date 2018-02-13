‘Bachelor’ Fans Shocked Over This Contestant’s Sudden Exit

Bachelor Nation was shocked and confused when contestant Jacqueline Trumbull removed herself from the running for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart, guzzling wine and making out with him the whole time on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.

The 26-year-old research coordinator surprised the 36-year-old ABC dating show hunk by showing up at his hotel room unexpectedly, then drinking his wine while promising bad news.

While she told him she had an amazing time on last week’s one-on-one date in Paris, France, which was truly the first episode she got camera time, she said she had doubts about their relationship as it pertains to her life’s direction. The West Virginia native, for instance, has six years left in her schooling, and is unable to relocate until she’s finished.

“When I’m looking at who you should be taking to [hometown dates], maybe I’m not confident enough in the feelings that I have to justify that at this point,” she said.

Arie seemed shocked at her admission, and asked her to explain her confusion more.

“I think I had this moment of doubt on our date,” she said. “There have been these swirling doubts since then, and I’m worried I’m going to end up in Scottsdale with you, married wondering how did we get here, because we didn’t have the base or foundation.”

While Arie admitted they didn’t have to go straight to weddings and babies, she said she respected her fellow women in the competition too much to stay while doubting her future, an inclination which Arie said he can “respect.”

“I just know there are women here who are completely confident, and I don’t know how to stay when that’s the case,” Jacqueline said.

Fans had mixed emotions on the break-up, with some applauding the brunette for her self-awareness and others calling her out for continuing to cry and kiss Arie throughout the exchange.

I think this is THE most confusing exit the Bachelor has ever seen. Like homegirl was making out with him while she was telling him she’s leaving 🤷🏽‍♀️🤣 #TheBachelor — Alissa Moore (@Bumpinbubbles) February 13, 2018

#TheBachelor she says she is leaving . She kisses him. She cries even more. Everyone cries. She is still talking to the camera pic.twitter.com/ynkGHLDfIT — Julianna Marulanda (@JuliaMarulanda) February 13, 2018

No! Jacqueline! Don’t blow it up! You can win this thing! And THEN YOU GET TO DUMP HIM. #TheBachelor — Ms Unavailable (@MeMrUnavailable) February 13, 2018

Jacqueline using the term “swirling doubt” talking to Arie is EVERYTHING. #TheBachelor — Ann Marie Pincivero (@ampincivero) February 13, 2018

I kind of like watching Arie being dumped #TheBachelor — Julie Oregano (@julzmoregano) February 13, 2018

WOW Jacqueline is really respecting HERSELF, the other women and Arie SO MUCH. You go girl #thebachelor — Meagan (@meaganjanel) February 13, 2018

Photo Credit: ABC