‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Trailer Teases Tears, Hookups and Tons of Drama

This season on #BachelorInParadise is sure to be a wild one, so don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/Cm6ea8MtWr — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 31, 2018

Bachelor in Paradise‘s fifth season is now just one week away, and the new trailer for the show is promising plenty of drama between some of Bachelor Nation’s favorite members.

Contestants will search for love on the beaches of Mexico, with plenty of fights and tears arriving along the way in classic Bachelor fashion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are also a few love triangles to be had, including one involving Kendall Long, from Luyendyk Jr.’s season, as well as another involving fellow contestant Tia Booth, who seems torn between Colton Underwood and Chris Randone from Kufrin’s season.

One contestant is also accused of practicing witchcraft, and fans will get to see the engagement between Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who met on the franchise years ago.

Other successful couples including Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert and Evan Bass and Carly Waddell will also return, making for a season that’s sure to be one to remember.

Season 4 of BIP was marked by scandal after a producer reported sexual misconduct between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, which was later found not to have occurred.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, host Chris Harrison revealed that he worried the complications would shut down the show.

“There definitely was a time I thought that the show might not come back. I mean any show, as we just learned in recent history, you are one catastrophic event away from being gone,” Harrison said. “I always understood that about this business, and were all tenuous at best, we’re all replaceable and that television, that this business, it’s a crazy crazy business.”

“It’s never lost on me that something like last summer could be bigger than it was,” he continued. “Luckily, we have some great people at the helm and we dove in, myself included, got our hands dirty and fixed it and solved the problem and everybody came back. It goes, I think, a long way in showing how everyone trust and love us that they come back and they believe this can work.”

Harrison shared that he hopes this season of BIP will be enjoyable for all.

“First and foremost… is making sure everybody is safe, feels comfortable, and has a good time, but the right kind of good time, where everybody is in on it and in on the joke and knows what’s happening,” the host said. “But Bachelor in Paradise is always about fun, because it’s not The Bachelor and Bachelorette, you all sign back up for this, it’s like summer camp. It’s all the people you know and love — and some you don’t know or love them as much — but it’s about having a good time.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, August 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC