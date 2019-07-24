‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Trailer Shows Demi Burnett Hooking up With Mystery Woman

With this season of The Bachelorette almost at an end, that means there are just a few weeks until Bachelor in Paradise returns to grace ABC screens during the last months of summer, with the show following ex-Bachelorette and Bachelor contestants as they attempt to find love on the beach in Mexico.

We have SO MANY QUESTIONS. Meet us on the beach for #BachelorInParadise in 2 weeks! pic.twitter.com/FB811f1Ckc — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 23, 2019

In the clip, contestant Demi Burnett, who first appeared on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, is shown getting intimate with a woman, with a voiceover from Burnett saying, “I don’t care who sees this. I know that I love this girl. I’m just so happy that I found her, and I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life.” The relationship is the first same-sex relationship depicted on any of the Bachelor franchise shows.

Burnett later confirmed on Twitter that she is queer, writing, “Spoiler alert.”

Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen 👸🏼💕🌈 #BachelorInParadise — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 23, 2019

Fans were here for the reveal, with many freaking out in the replies to Burnett’s message.

Chris Harrison has answered my prayers!!! pic.twitter.com/Fbj8WlQdlE — Dan Emerson (@dscapp) July 23, 2019

screams in john paul jones: YAAAAAS QUEEN — kales (@drake_eden) July 23, 2019

DO THEY FINALLY HAVE SOME NON-HETERO LOVE?! It’s about time!!!! — Erika Wasko (@minniecanteven) July 23, 2019

After her moment with the mystery woman, the BIP trailer shows Burnett and contestant Derek Peth in the hot tub together, indicating that the AGE may have a love triangle on her hands this season.

Elsewhere, the trailer promises “heartbreaking drama,” “more crying than ever before,” which would really be saying something, an actual fight that breaks out between the men on the beach and multiple proposals at season’s end.

The clip also teases the wedding of Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, who met on Season 5 of Paradise last year and got engaged at the end of the show.

BIP alum Wells Adams, who now serves as the bartender on the show, previously dished on the upcoming season of Paradise on his Your Favorite Thing podcast, saying that “it is bonkers.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 premieres Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Wolfsohn