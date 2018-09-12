‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season Finale Celebrates 2 Engagements

Bachelor in Paradise might be famous for its drama and shenanigans by the beach, but this year’s castmembers said goodbye to their Mexican vacation spot with two engagements.

Though the reality series presented a few strong couples following a summer of drama and romance, in the end the one to say “I do” turned out to be Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper; and Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson.

After a night in the fantasy suite, Kimball and Cooper took their relationship to the next level with a “vulnerable” engagement.

“When I first met you I was scared… your love has made me feel alive again,” Cooper said as she told Kimball she was all in on their relationship.

“You taught me to believe in love at first sight… I’m madly in love with you, will you marry me?” Kimball said as part of his proposal. The couple left paradise hand-in-hand ready to start their future together.

“I got exactly what I wanted,” Cooper said.

Kimball and Cooper gravitated toward each other pretty quickly. Kimball was one of the first castmembers to arrive in paradise, first bonding with castmember Annalise Puccini and making an initial connection.

The model shifted gears later, however, when Cooper arrived on the scene and took him on a date.

Despite a later love triangle with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, the couple stayed strong and left Paradise with an engagement ring and a promise for forever.

As for Nielson and Randone, it seemed as though Randone was going to be too nervous to take the relationship to the next level.

“Ever since I came to this beach I honestly did not know what to expect,” Randone said. “Honestly Krystal you’ve changed my life, you’ve changed me… but I have to be honest with myself…”

“And I’m so sorry Krystal, but it would be unfair to the both of us if I left here today holding your hand because I want to be here holding your heart, and give you my heart, today, tomorrow and forever…” he said before getting down on one knee.

The couple were then seen FaceTiming Randone’s family to announce their engagement.

“I’m going to be Mrs. Goose!” Nielson said.

Randone and Nielson’s journey to love kickstarted out of a rocky love triangle. Randone was initially interested in Bachelor fan-favorite Tia Booth, who was also infatuated with Colton Underwood.

The pair went on a date before Colton arrived in Paradise, though his arrival put the relationship on hold.

After some drama it seemed as though Booth and Randone would have a connection, until he kissed Nielson.

An enraged Booth confronted Randone, who did not seem particularly apologetic about his choices at the time. The reality personality did apologize to both Nielson and Booth in a lengthy instagram post as the season unfolded on television.

He also acknowledged his behavior during an interview with host Chris Harrison later in the episode.

As for Puccini and Kamil Nicalek, the season finale showed Puccini saying she would be ready to take the relationship to the next level, as Nicalek had other ideas.

“I know that not only am I the one for you, but you are the one for me… I want to wake up with you every morning for the rest of our lives,” Puccini told him.

“From the first date we had together I knew you were a special woman… Annalise, I love you,” Nicalek said. “I know you’re ready for an engagement, but right now I am not. I need to move at a pace that is long-term for us… I want [our love] to blossom outside of paradise.”

Despite not leaving engaged, Puccini said she was happy to be “on the path” to getting engaged.”