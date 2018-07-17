Here’s Who Will Be Looking for Love in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 5

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 draws closer every day, and we can’t wait to see what kind of drama goes down with this crazy cast.

Following the finale of Becca Kufrin’s ongoing season of The Bachelorette, Paradise is set to premiere Tuesday, August 7. Fans of the show can count down to the big day with a majority of the cast in mind, after ABC’s recent announcement.

While Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson haven’t been announced to return to Mexico after a scandal-filled Season 4, there are plenty of Bachelor Nation characters on the docket to definitely keep things interesting. (Additional cast will be announced later, as per ABC.)

From fan favorite “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile and fiery Bibiana Julian to Zoolander parody Jordan Kimball and his chicken suited nemesis David Ravitz, things are already heating up. And will Tia Booth and Colton Underwood finally reunite?

Keep scrolling to see which of your favorite Bachelor Nation stars will be looking for love in Paradise, and check out their hot new headshots below!

Colton Underwood

A latecomer to the Bachelor in Paradise cast, the former NFL player made it all the way to the final four in Becca Kufrin’s season before being eliminated in the hometown dates round.

Most of Colton’s drama during The Bachelorette centered around his relationship with Tia Booth (also a Paradise resident) prior to going on Becca’s season and his being a virgin.

Tia even eventually asked Becca to send Colton home due to her lingering feelings for him. Will the two reunite in Paradise?

Chris Randone

Straight from an embarassing exit on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, Chris Randone is ready to make amends and search for love in Paradise.

He might not be America’s sweetheart after the way he treated Becca and his fellow contestants, but after a public apology that seemed pretty heartfelt, he might be ready to redeem himself.

Connor Obrochta

Connor Obrochta will also be making his way to Paradise from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, after getting caught in the middle of Chris Randone’s drama with Lincoln Adim and eliminated by what appeared to be association.

Obrochta didn’t get a ton of screentime during Becca’s season, so it will be interesting to see what he brings to the beaches of Mexico — other than his continued refusal to button his shirt.

Angela Amezcua

Angela first appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, but got kicked out of the mansion on the first night. It’s hard to know what she brings to the table personality-wise, but in her initial bio, she said she can’t live without “lip balm, water, hair tie, iPhone and [her] mom.”

Annaliese Puccini

Another early elimination, Annaliese only lasted until week three of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year. In her original bio, she said that if she could be one person for a day, she would choose Tracee Ellis Ross, Miley Cyrus or Chrissy Teigen, because, “they are all so fierce and confident and are not afraid to be themselves and speak their minds.”

We hope she brings that energy to Paradise (and not her bumper car trauma)!

Astrid Loch

Astrid may have only made it to the fourth season of Viall’s season of The Bachelor, but there’s clearly a lot to her. Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay considers her one of her best friends, so we’re sure there’s a lot to love!

Bibiana Julian

This feisty beauty might not have won Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart during the most recent Bachelor season, but her unforgettable “mic drop” moment earned her a spot on Bachelor Winter Games. Bibiana is definitely not afraid to get into it with her co-stars, and we can’t wait to see her reaction when she realizes she’s stuck in Paradise with…

Krystal Nielson

She’s baaack! Like the producers of The Bachelor wouldn’t bring back the undeniable villain of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season. Krystal quickly alienated herself from the other women in the house with her “glitter” truth bombs and temper tantrums. We can’t wait to see if her voice carried over to Paradise.

Chelsea Roy

Another one of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s suitors, Chelsea distinguished herself not only with an impressive jet ski makeout session, but also by being a single mom. Arie eventually sent her home because he felt bad keeping her away from her son, but the race car driver clearly never heard of a babysitter!

Jordan Kimball

Fresh off Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, Jordan was a shoe-in for Paradise, what with his nonsensical one-liners and impromptu modelling workshops. But his time in Paradise might not be so relaxing when he sees his archnemesis has also been cast…

David Ravitz

No chicken costume here! David will also be appearing in Paradise after being eliminated from Kufrin’s ongoing season of The Bachelorette. Now if only he can stay out of Jordan’s face (and in his bunk bed), he might have a chance of finding someone special!

Eric Bigger

Undeniable sweetheart of Rachel Lindsay’s season, Eric was a fan favorite for the next Bachelor before Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced last year. After falling in love for the first time with Lindsay, maybe he can continue his romantic streak in Paradise!

Joe Amabile

Back by popular demand! The Chicago hunk was quickly coined “Grocery Store Joe” after being eliminated on the first night of Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and fans have since held him up, only half-joking, as the perfect man every time one of Kufrin’s other suitors has messed up. Let’s see if he can live up to the hype in Paradise!

John Graham

John Graham is getting a second chance at love after being eliminated recently in Kufrin’s Bachelorette season. The Silicon Valley tech star is more than just a pretty face, too! He helped found Venmo!

Kendall Long

Taxidermy enthusiast Kendall came close to winning Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart, making it to the final three in his season of The Bachelor.

The quirky Los Angeles resident also appears to be one of the few people who can empathize with Krystal, so that dynamic should be interesting in Paradise.

Kenny Layne

Kenny may have had a tough time during Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, having to deal with season villain Lee Garrett’s thinly veiled racism, but in moments during which he got to FaceTime then 10-year-old daughter Kenzie, fans got to see a sweet side of the wrestler we’re excited to revisit.

Kevin Wendt

An international addition to BiP, Kevin first made waves as the star of Bachelor Canada before romancing Ashley Iaconetti during Bachelor Winter Games this winter.

He and Iaconetti might not have lasted, but Kevin definitely endeared himself to an American audience.

Nick Spetsas

Nick may not have lasted long in Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, but with a brand new ‘do, the Orlando attorney is ready to take on Paradise!

Nysha Norris

The stunning RN might not have made it past the first week in Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, but the South Caroline resident is ready to try for love again on Bachelor in Paradise.

Tia Booth

Tia may have made it to the final four of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, but she’s made the most waves during Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette!

The Arkansas native’s romance with Kufrin’s suitor Colton Underwood has caused a fair amount of drama on and off screen. No spoilers, but that might not be over just yet.

The bartenders

Wells Adams (from JoJo Fletcher’s season) and Yuki Kimura (from Bachelor Winter Games), might not be looking for love in Paradise, but they’ll definitely be serving up laughs and a few cocktails as the season’s bartenders.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 premieres Tuesday, August 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC